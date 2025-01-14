Tony Slattery Cause of Death: Comedian, ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’ Star …

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Sad news from the world of comedy today as beloved funnyman Tony Slattery has passed away.

He was 65 years old.

News of Slattery’s death comes to us courtesy of a statement issued by his family:

Comedian Tony Slattery has passed away unexpectedly at the age of 65. (BBC (YouTube screenshot))

Tony Slattery’s Sudden Death: What Happened?

The press release revealed that Tony died on Tuesday after suffering a heart attack earlier in the week.

“It is with great sadness we must announce actor and comedian Tony Slattery, aged 65, has passed away today, Tuesday morning, following a heart attack on Sunday evening,” the statement read, according to the BBC.

Born into a working-class family in London, Slattery won a scholarship to Cambridge in his teens.

It was there that he honed his craft and formed friendships with fellow actors like Stephen Fry and Hugh Laurie.

Slattery starred on the first seven seasons of the iconic improv show Whose Line Is It Anyway? while also appearing in acclaimed films such as The Crying Game and Peter’s Friends

A Difficult Life

British actor Tony Slattery has passed away at the age of 65. (BBC (YouTube screenshot))

Sadly, after suffering sexual abuse as a child, Tony’s adult life was marred by mental health issues and substance abuse.

In a BBC documentary titled What’s the Matter with Tony Slattery? the comic discussed his childhood trauma, his bipolar disorder diagnosis, and his cocaine and alcohol dependency.

Tony received treatment for his issues and remained professionally active — most recently hosting a podcast titled “Tony Slattery’s Rambling Club” — until his final days.

Comics Richard K. Herring, Al Murray, and Helen Lederer are among those who have paid tribute to Tony’s life and legacy on social media today.

“Really sad news about Tony Slattery. Such a dazzling talent,” Murray wrote (per The Hollywood Reporter), while Herring posted: “Oh, Tony.”

“My best friend in laughter, wit, love, absurdity, being my best man (twice), we adored you — what will we do now,” Lederer reflected.

Our thoughts go out to Tony Slattery’s loved ones during this difficult time.