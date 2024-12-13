Taylor Swift Billboard Music Awards Wins Smash NEW Record

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Taylor Swift has smashed a new record at the Billboard Music Awards.

Earlier this month, Beyonce was named the #1 pop star of the Twenty-First Century. Less than a quarter of the way in, that may have been a little premature.

Taylor was her closest competition for the title. But Taylor is not without awards of her own.

At the Billboard Music Awards, she attained a new milestone — and defeated a controversial singer.

Taylor Swift attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

Taylor Swift has achieved another milestone at the Billboard Music Awards

Thursday, December 12 was a big night for awards shows. In addition to the Game Awards, it was the night of he 2024 Billboard Music Awards.

Taylor Swift didn’t just take home 10 awards. Though she very much did that, earning titles as Top Artist, Top Female Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Hot 100 Songwriter, Top Streaming Songs Artist, and Top Billboard 200.

Additionally, she earned the title of most decorated winner. She has a total of 49 Billboard Music Awards trophies from over the course of her monumental career.

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift attends the Men’s Singles Final match between Taylor Fritz of the United States and Jannik Sinner of Italy on Day Fourteen of the 2024 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 08, 2024. (Photo Credit: Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Prior to Thursday night’s awards show, Taylor had 39 trophies — and was tied with Drake, who also had 39 awards. Despite the deep controversies surrounding the rapper, he took home three awards on Thursday night.

However, if our math is correct, 42 is still less than 49. Which means that Taylor is no longer tied, and has an unmatched collection of Billboard Music Awards.

Taylor Swift addressed the Billboard Music Awards audience in a pre-recorded speech. In particular, she thanked those who “care about our albums and come see us in concert.”

Singer Taylor Swift arrives prior to a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New Orleans Saints at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 07, 2024. (Photo Credit: David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift gave the Billboard Music Awards audience a speech

“Everything that’s happened with the Eras Tour and ‘The Tortured Poets Department,’ I just have to say thank you,” Taylor expressed.

“It means the world to me that you guys have embraced the things I’ve made,” she told the audience. “And,” she added, “the fact that you’ve cared so much about my music.”

In reference to the fact that Friday, December 13 is her birthday, Taylor noted that the award was “the nicest early birthday present” and was “exactly what I wanted.”

Taylor Swift accepts the Video of the Year award (Presented by Burger King) for “Fortnight” on stage during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

This is, of course, not Taylor’s first time dominating at the Billboard Music Awards — or any other awards category.

In 2022, Taylor became the first first artist — ever — to occupy the top ten spots on the Billboard Hot 100. That was with tracks from Midnights.

That record was later broken in 2024 when an artist occupied the top fourteen spots on that same list. Obviously, that artist was Taylor. This time, the album was The Tortured Poets Department.

Taylor Swift attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

She remains undefeated

Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department spent a whopping sixteen weeks at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 albums chart. Even though she’s certainly had better albums, none of those have matched that achievement — a testament to her popularity.

In 2023, by the way, Taylor became the only living artist to have five of her albums appear in the Top 10 at the same time.

Beyonce has accomplished tremendous things to get where she is in the industry. But she and Taylor are often viewed as neck-and-neck for a reason.