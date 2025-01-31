Christine Baumgartner Engaged to Josh Hall: How Does Kevin Costner Feel About It?

Less than a year after she finalized her divorce from Kevin Costner, Christine Baumgartner is ready for another trip down the aisle.
Yes, we’ve known for a while that there was a new man in Baumgartner’s life. But we had no idea it was this serious!
Multiple sources have now confirmed that Christine is engaged to financier Josh Connor.
Christine’s Big News
Though she was probably aware that haters would accuse her of rushing in, Christine has not been hiding her engagement.
In fact, a source close to the happy couple offered up a detailed account of Josh’s proposal.
“It was about to rain, so almost no one else was on the beach when Josh got down on one knee,” the insider told E! News.
“The couple has been going strong for over a year, spending Christmas in New York together last month where it all began.”
Josh was once a mutual friend of Kevin and Christine’s. We think it’s safe to say that’s no longer the case.
Christine claimed that she and Josh were just friends during the 2023 child support hearings in which she requested $248,000 per month from Costner.
To be fair, it’s possible they were not yet dating at the time. Whatever the case, it seems that Kevin is not thrilled with the manner in which he found out about the engagement.
Kevin Can Wait
According to a new report from The Daily Mail, Christine did not tell Kevin about the engagement.
Instead, he found out about it from the couple’s three kids.
“Kevin said he felt sucker-punched when his kids told him about the marriage proposal,” a source told the outlet.
“He said he would have preferred to have heard it straight from Christine, but either way, it still feels like betrayal even after all this time,” the insider adds.
“He just celebrated his birthday, thank God they waited at least a week to make the announcement.”
Yes, Costner celebrated his birthday last week, and it seems that at 70, he’s as active as ever.
“Kevin will do what he always does and that’s focus on his kids and his work. He’s premiering Horizon 2 at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival; his docuseries is coming out soon, and he’s got his music and of course his best friend Bobby,” the insider added, referring to Costner’s dog.
“Thank god for that dog, he’s been there with Kevin through it all, bringing him and the kids so much joy.”
Well, he may not be thrilled with the Josh-Christina situation, but at least Kevin isn’t short on companionship.