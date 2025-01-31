Christine Baumgartner Engaged to Josh Hall: How Does Kevin Costner Feel About It?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Less than a year after she finalized her divorce from Kevin Costner, Christine Baumgartner is ready for another trip down the aisle.

Yes, we’ve known for a while that there was a new man in Baumgartner’s life. But we had no idea it was this serious!

Multiple sources have now confirmed that Christine is engaged to financier Josh Connor.

Christine Baumgartner attends Omnipeace 2nd Annual Gala “Rwanda Rocks” Charity Event at Vibrato Jazz Grill on November 4, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images)

Christine’s Big News

Though she was probably aware that haters would accuse her of rushing in, Christine has not been hiding her engagement.

In fact, a source close to the happy couple offered up a detailed account of Josh’s proposal.

“It was about to rain, so almost no one else was on the beach when Josh got down on one knee,” the insider told E! News.

Grace Avery Costner, Kevin Costner, Hayes Logan Costner, Christine Baumgartner, and Cayden Wyatt Costner attend the premiere of 20th Century Fox’s “The Art of Racing in the Rain” at El Capitan Theatre on August 01, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

“The couple has been going strong for over a year, spending Christmas in New York together last month where it all began.”

Josh was once a mutual friend of Kevin and Christine’s. We think it’s safe to say that’s no longer the case.

Christine claimed that she and Josh were just friends during the 2023 child support hearings in which she requested $248,000 per month from Costner.

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner attend Paramount Network’s “Yellowstone” Season 2 Premiere Party at Lombardi House on May 30, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Paramount Network)

To be fair, it’s possible they were not yet dating at the time. Whatever the case, it seems that Kevin is not thrilled with the manner in which he found out about the engagement.

Kevin Can Wait

According to a new report from The Daily Mail, Christine did not tell Kevin about the engagement.

Instead, he found out about it from the couple’s three kids.

“Kevin said he felt sucker-punched when his kids told him about the marriage proposal,” a source told the outlet.

“He said he would have preferred to have heard it straight from Christine, but either way, it still feels like betrayal even after all this time,” the insider adds.

Kevin Costner poses with his new wife Christine Baumgartner during their private wedding at his ranch in September 25, 2004 in Aspen, Colorado. (Photo by Lara Porzak/Rogers and Cowan via Getty Images)

“He just celebrated his birthday, thank God they waited at least a week to make the announcement.”

Yes, Costner celebrated his birthday last week, and it seems that at 70, he’s as active as ever.

“Kevin will do what he always does and that’s focus on his kids and his work. He’s premiering Horizon 2 at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival; his docuseries is coming out soon, and he’s got his music and of course his best friend Bobby,” the insider added, referring to Costner’s dog.

“Thank god for that dog, he’s been there with Kevin through it all, bringing him and the kids so much joy.”

Well, he may not be thrilled with the Josh-Christina situation, but at least Kevin isn’t short on companionship.