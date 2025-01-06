Meri Brown to Kody: Stop Looking at Me Naked!

As it turns out, Kody Brown isn’t just selfish, close-minded and even impure (by his own admission)…

… he’s also sort of a pig.

Viewers saw this for themselves on the January 5 episode of Sister Wives.

Kody and Meri Brown are no longer an item. (TLC)

At one point on this installment, Kody acted surprised and even annoyed that his ex-wife had decided she no longer wanted him to see her without any clothes on.

“Meri’s attitude changed, where I didn’t feel like mine did,” Kody explained on air, illustrating one example of this point as follows:

“What she started doing was when I would go into the house, and normally you might see your wife dressing, she would cover herself up and hide.”

Well, yeah, dude. Meri is no longer your wife.

Meri Brown and Kody Brown says their emotional goodbye. (TLC)

Meri made this simple and obvious statement herself on the episode, saying that the spouses were still “spiritually” married, but she had chosen to leave Kody.

And, let’s face it, the two had not been intimate in over a decade anyway.

“If you and I are not having a husband/wife relationship and you walk in the room, why would I expose myself to you?” Meri asked the cameras during a confessional. “Of course I’m going to guard myself.”

It’s sort of insane that Meri even has to make this statement, isn’t it? Only Kody Brown would think otherwise.

Kody Brown just doesn’t seem like a very nice guy. (TLC)

Kody, who opened up about the loss of this virginity on this same episode, just doesn’t seem to get it. Any of it at all.

Thankfully, Meri finally came to this same conclusion in January 2023 when she and her ex terminated their union.

“All I can do is look in the mirror, figure out where I can improve and be a better person and just make the rest of my life as good as it can be,” Meri said to her best friend this week. “And I tried to do that with, you know, the marriage.”

She did.

And we hope Meri can hold her head up high as a result — while keeping her clothes very much on any time she’s in the presence of Kody.