Kathy Bates Dazzles at the Golden Globes After 100-lb Weight Loss

Kathy Bates’ weight loss is catching eyes on screen and on the red carpet.

Starring on CBS’ critically acclaimed Matlock, her decades-spanning career remains unstoppable.

At Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards, she opened up about shedding 100 pounds — and how she managed it.

And no, it probably isn’t what you think.

Kathy Bates attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

At the Golden Globe Awards, Kathy Bates dazzled

Kathy Bates looked nothing short of spectacular at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, January 5.

The 76-year-old acting legend was up for best performance by a female actor on a television series drama — for Matlock, of course. (She lost to Shogun‘s Anna Sawai.)

In addition to her sense of style, Kathy Bates was showing off her weight loss. She did the same at the 2024 Emmy Awards back in September. Over seven years, she has shed 100 pounds.

Kathy Bates attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Of course, first and foremost, Kathy Bates was eager to talk to People about her wardrobe for the night.

She shared that both she and a friend who joined her “were in tears” for her fitting “because everything I came out in just looked exquisite.”

She added that she “just felt so relaxed and ready” ahead of the awards show.

Actor Kathy Bates attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Kathy Bates ‘felt great and I looked great’ following her weight loss

“I knew I felt great, and I looked great,” Kathy Bates gushed about the evening.

“We had a wonderful little skit with Antony [Starr] and Giancarlo [Esposito],” she noted.

“It was a lovely night,” the beloved actress described. “That evening was really special.”

As for her method of weight loss, Kathy Bates detailed to People that she lost the first 80 pounds through lifestyle and dietary changes.

She first became serious about her health when she received a type 2 diabetes diagnosis around 2017. This spurred her to make dramatic alterations to her habits.

Bates did admit that she went on to lose another 20 pounds through the use of Ozempic. Though the use of this life-saving diabetes drug for luxury weight loss is controversial, we would point out that this journey began with Bates receiving a diabetes diagnosis.

Actress Kathy Bates arrives for the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 5, 2025. (Photo Credit: ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images)

This isn’t an Ozempic story

“There’s been a lot of talk that I just was able to do this because of Ozempic,” Kathy Bates acknowledged.

“But I have to impress upon people out there that this was hard work for me,” she emphasized, “especially during the pandemic.”

She pointed out: “It’s very hard to say you’ve had enough.” Very true!