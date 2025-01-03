Robyn Brown Feels Like Her ‘Sister Wives’ Family is Gaslighting Her

Robyn Brown feels gaslit by family members.

But which family?

We all know that Robyn isn’t exactly close with any of her former sister wives.

In a promo clip for Sister Wives, we’re seeing Robyn accuse some relatives of trying to convince her that she’s lost her mind.

On Sister Wives, Robyn Brown expresses her hopes for the family’s future. (Image Credit: TLC)

Robyn Brown feels ‘gaslit’ by family

On Wednesday, January 1, TLC took to Instagram to share a promo clip of Sister Wives.

The caption reads “Robyn feels gaslight by the family.” The proper conjugation of this verb would be gaslit.

During the clip itself, which you can see below, Kody’s sole remaining wife makes it clear that she’s not in a happy state of mind.

Robyn Brown looks a bit concerned in this Sister Wives scene. (Image Credit: TLC)

“I’ve been hearing some feedback from family about the accusations being made against me,” Robyn shares in the video that TLC posted.

She then expresses: “I feel like I’ve been gaslit by some of the family members.”

Gaslighting takes its name from the 1936 thriller play, Gas Light. Properly, the term refers to people intentionally making others believe that they are losing their minds, doubting their own senses and experiences. Some misuse the term to simply mean “lying.”

Kody thinks that it’s ‘natural’ for his exes to hate Robyn

In a confessional segment, widely reviled Kody Brown admits that some “jealousy and dislike” feels “natural.”

He referred specifically towards how he believes that Janelle, Christine, and Meri felt towards Robyn. Infamously, Kody legally divorced Meri so that he could legally marry Robyn when she became his fourth wife, allowing him to adopt her children.

“It’s just a thing that happens in plural marriages,” Kody declared, as if he played no role in this. “I should be bigger about it, but we’re supposed to be a team working together.”

Kody Brown faces the camera with his usual levels of bluster on Sister Wives Season 19. (Image Credit: TLC)

During her own confessional segment, Robyn became emotional.

“I know what I wanted. I want this family,” she insisted.

Robyn characterized: “I was bending over backward to encourage Kody’s relationships with his wives and Kody’s relationships with his kids.”

‘I wanted too much from my sister wives’

According to Robyn: “I had too high of expectations. I wanted too much from my sister wives.”

Though Robyn finds only partial sympathy from Sister Wives viewers, many on social media agree that Kody was the primary antagonist of his once-plural marriage.

Robyn may blame herself. But Kody was the one who showed clear favoritism, to such extremes that you will see Christine’s “what does the nanny do?” meme from people who’ve never even watched the show.