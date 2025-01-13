Leslie Charleson Cause of Death: Soap Opera Legend Passes Away at 79

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Very sad news this week out of the television world:

Leslie Charleson, the longest-tenured cast member on General Hospital, has passed away. She was 79 years old.

A four-time Emmy Award nominee, Charleson was best known for having portrayed the character of Dr. Monica Quartermaine on the soap opera, a role she began playing way back in 1977.

Leslie Charleson is dead at the age of 79. May she rest in peace. (ABC)

General Hospital Executive Producer Frank Valentini confirmed Charleson’s passing on the show’s official Instagram page on Sunday, January 12.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my dear friend and colleague, Leslie Charleson,” he began, continuing as follows:

“Her enduring legacy has spanned nearly 50 years on General Hospital alone and, just as Monica was the heart of the Quartermaines, Leslie was a beloved matriarch of the entire cast and crew. I will miss our daily chats, her quick wit and incredible presence on set.

“On behalf of everyone at General Hospital, my heartfelt sympathy goes out to her loved ones during this difficult time.”

A native of Kansas City, Missouri, Charleson earned a mahor break in 1964 when she scored a recurring role on the daytime drama A Flame in the Wind.

Two years later, she became a regular on As the World Turns as Don Hughes’ stepdaughter, Alice Whipple.

From there, it was on to the program Love Is a Many Splendored Thing from 1967-1970 before she bounced around a bit and then ended up on General Hospital.

“I only signed on for two years, and I don’t know what happened,” the actress told Digital Journal in 2019.

“Back then, there weren’t a lot of good female roles that had that. It was an amazing time, and it was strong material to act.”

Leslie Charleson on an episode of General Hospital. (ABC)

As Monica, Monica Charleson made a name for herself by forming a super-couple with the late Stuart Damon, who played her better half/sparring partner, fellow doctor Alan Quartermaine.

There was also a famous breast cancer storyline and accidental affair with her nephew, Ned.

“Monica’s battle with breast cancer was just so incredibly fulfilling,” Charleson told FBJ Fit in 2020.

“Dealing with a real-life issue that afflicts so many women and their families and being able to show the struggle and issues they face, was something I am so proud of. It was exhausting and incredibly difficult work, but the response to the storyline was truly humbling.”

Leslie Charleson earned four Emmy nominations for her role on General Hospital. (Scott Kirkland/ABC via Getty)

While appearing on General Hospital, Charleson was still able to occasionally guest star on shows such as Friends and Dharma & Greg. She also headlined the TV movie Woman On the Ledge.

Looking back at her General Hospital run, the late actress told Soap Opera Digest in 2001:

“I really do love this job. Look at it this way — what better job can you do than get up in the morning, roll out of bed, throw something on and then have someone take care of how you look and how you dress and what you say?

“How much more grateful could you possibly be? Not bad, not bad at all.”

