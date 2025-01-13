Ryan Dorsey Pens Birthday Tribute to Late Naya Rivera

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Ryan Dorsey is honoring Naya Rivera on his late ex-wife’s birthday.

Early in the summer of 2020, Naya Rivera’s tragic death had countless fans grieving.

No one felt that loss more acutely than her own loved ones, including her ex-husband and her son.

Dorsey has now posted a tribute to her, promising that he’s doing the best that he can for their son.

Actors Naya Rivera and Ryan Dorsey attend the March Of Dimes Celebration Of Babies Luncheon honoring Jessica Alba at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on December 4, 2015. (Photo Credit: Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for March Of Dimes)

Ryan Dorsey is honoring Naya Rivera

Sunday, January 12 was Naya Rivera’s birthday. She would have been 38 years old.

As a tribute to his late ex, whom he married in 2014 and divorced in 2018, Ryan Dorsey took to Instagram to share a poem to wish Naya a “Happy Heavenly Birthday.”

“5 birthdays since you’ve been gone,” Dorsey began. “Thoughts every day about how it went wrong.”

“The memories attached to places, Still see all the things, see all our faces,” Ryan Dorsey continued his poem.

“Visions of happiness and sadness, 15 years flash by when I hear a certain song,” he wrote.

Dorsey continued: “I shake my head often still in disbelief, They say time heals all, but all is not grief.”

Actress Naya Rivera attends the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures’ And Legendary Pictures’ ’42’ at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 9, 2013. (Photo Credit: Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images)

Ryan Dorsey is not the only one who misses Naya Rivera

Dorsey went on to tell Naya Rivera that he is “doing the best I can for our JoJo Binx.”

That refers to their son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, whom they welcomed in September of 2015.

“As the time goes by, I’m often alone and sit and think,” he added. “I think more of our better times, Like this picture from the past, but it still f–king stings.”

Actors Naya Rivera and Ryan Dorsey at The UNICEF Dia de los Muertos Black & White Masquerade Ball at Hollywood Forever Cemetery benefitting UNICEFÂ’s education programs for Syrian children on October 30, 2014. (Photo Credit: Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for U.S. Fund for UNICEF)

“So give [dogs] Emmy and Lucy one good rub,” Dorsey concluded. “And if you’re reading this, Be kind to the one’s you love, You’ll never know when you give your last hug.”

That is very good advice. Anyone who has suddenly lost a loved one — including an ex — can tell you that they’ll always remember how abruptly a life can end.

In Rivera’s case, she rented a boat and took 4-year-old Josey out on California’s Lake Piru. Staff eventually found the boat on the north side of the lake, with Josey asleep and wearing a life jacket. He was alone.

Naya Rivera and Josey Hollis attend the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures’ “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part” at Regency Village Theatre on February 2, 2019. (Photo Credit: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images)

What happened was a tragedy and remains a bit of a mystery

Obviously, everyone knew that Naya Rivera would not have simply gone to do something else while her four-year-old slept on a boat alone. This was an emergency situation, and she became an official missing person. A search began.

Five days later, on July 13, searchers found her body. The autopsy concluded that she had died from an accidental drowning.

No one knows what happened. However, one likely explanation is that she died saving Josey — putting him back onto the boat before drowning.