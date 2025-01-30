Khloe Kardashian Reveals Moment She Decided to Divorce Lamar Odom

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom reached a point when divorce was the only option.

In recent life updates, Khloe has hinted at celibacy.

After her major relationship mishaps, that is more than understandable.

Before Tristan Thompson, Khloe was with Lamar. She is sharing the “pivotal moment” when his substance abuse made it clear to her that their marriage had to end.

On her ‘Khloe In Wonderland’ podcast in January 2025, Khloe Kardashian waxes nostalgic about her erstwhile marriage. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Khloe Kardashian recalls when she decided to divorce Lamar Odom

During the Wednesday, January 29 episode of her Khloe In Wonderland podcast, Khloe Kardashian had a chat with Mel Robbins about Lamar Odom and more.

“I remember, I was married and my ex-husband had a drug addiction,” she recalled. “And I knew that his addiction always heightened — he was in the NBA.”

Khloe continued: “And his addiction always heightened when he was in the off-season, cause idle time is the devil’s playground.”

“And so I remember he was asked to go to Team USA, if I remember correctly, and I was begging, ‘Please, please go to Team USA,’” Khloe Kardashian said of her conversation with Lamar Odom.

“And I was pushing, and I remember he just looked at me and said, ‘You can’t want it more than I do,'” she quoted.

“But I remember when he said, ‘You can’t want it more than me’ and ‘I don’t want it’ — it was so profound,” Khloe expressed.

Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom attend Kanye West Yeezy Season 3 on February 11, 2016. (Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3)

‘I can’t want your life more than you’

“It’s so silly, ’cause I know that,” Khloe admitted. “But I wanted it so badly, because I wanted to help him and to get him to feel the motivation and feel good, but he just wasn’t in that place.”

She went on to state: “It took me a long time to get to, then I had to file for divorce.” That was a major decision.

“That was a very pivotal moment in my life,” Khloe characterized. “Because I remember that statement being like…’Yeah, you’re right. I can’t want your life more than you.’”

In January 2025, Khloe Kardashian speaks about hard relationship lessons on her ‘Khloe In Paradise’ podcast. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Khloe then delved into how having been married to an addict has altered the way that she views relationships.

“In hindsight, I was like, I don’t wanna be with someone that does [hard drugs], even just a little,” she revealed.

“Because it could easily be a slippery slope,” Khloe worried. “But you are in love and you’re like, ‘It’s fine.'”

Lamar Odom attends the 23rd annual Harold & Carole Pump Foundation Gala at The Beverly Hilton on August 18, 2023. (Photo Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Does Lamar Odom want Khloe Kardashian back?

There have been hints that Lamar wants Khloe back in recent years.

He knows that cheating on Khloe was one of the worst mistakes that he made in his life. Even though, of course, it was not the only contributing factor in their divorce — and seemingly was not the primary one.

Regardless of how Lamar Odom may feel, Khloe Kardashian seems to view her erstwhile marriage as a bittersweet lesson — and not as a mistake that she intends to repeat.