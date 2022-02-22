Lamar Odom to Khloe Kardashian: The PEOPLE Want Us Back Together!!

Earlier this month, Celebrity Big Brother viewers heard Lamar Odom openly wax nostalgic over Khloe Kardashian.

He is a legendary athlete with many good qualities. Subtlety is not among them.

Lamar is straight up thirsty for his ex-wife, and clearly hoping to slide back into her life these days.

What's more is that he says that this ill-advised reconciliation is what fans want, too.

Lamar Odom spoke to Us Weekly about how he feels about Khloe Kardashian these days.

“Actually, it’s really nice to hear [the support]," he announced.

Lamar expressed: "It’s refreshing."

"When you marry someone in 30 days," Lamar mused, "they’ll always be connected to you somehow, someway."

The basketball star affirmed: "She’ll always have a place in my heart."

This interview came following Lamar's eviction from the Big Brother House.

One thing that remains a fixture in his mind is how vital Khloe's help was in 2015.

At that time, he famously suffered a health crisis -- in the form of a near-fatal overdose.

Khloe, though they were in the process of a divorce, rushed to aid him until he had recovered enough to help himself.

“When I came out of the coma, she took care of me," Lamar praised.

He spared no details when describing the levels of care that she provided, even though they were exes.

"I’m talking about a woman that wiped my backside when I couldn’t do it myself," he illuminated.

"So, I’m fond of her for that," Lamar expressed.

Many people will at some point need help with basic tasks during their lives, often during recovery.

Not everyone is willing to speak so candidly of it.

"She had a lot of dignity and pride as well as I did," Lamar appraised.

As we all recall, Khloe and Lamar were married for four years before splitting in 2013, ending their marriage and their spinoff reality series.

In 2015, the divorce was still in the works before Khloe paused the petition so that she could, as Lamar's legal wife, help him.

That did not lead to a romantic reconciliation, however.

The two finalized their divorce the following year, in December of 2016.

That was, of course, the same year in which Khloe moved on with Tristan Thompson.

Tristan, like Lamar before him, cheated on Khloe.

In Tristan's case, the cheating was compounded by multiple factors, including their daughter.

It's not just that the cheating is worse because they share little True, but having a child does make cheating worse.

(And, in this case, Khloe went into labor just one day after the world learned that Tristan was cheating)

Sharing True also meant that Khloe was more motivated to keep giving Tristan chances (plural) that he never deserved.

Tristan never stopped cheating, of course, so this meant repeated heartbreaks and humiliations.

Khloe has been more alienated from her fans in recent years, and part of that was absolutely the backlash towards Tristan.

It wasn't just that she was defending her cheating baby daddy.

She also resented that people questioned her (questionable) judgment every time that she took him back.

Questionable though her judgment may be, however, she and Lamar are not actually in touch.

No matter what fans "want," according to Lamar, they don't appear likely to get back together -- and that's a good thing.

They both deserve happiness, but Lamar had his chance and he blew it. Khloe doesn't need to hand out any more chances to anyone.