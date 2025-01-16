Bob Uecker Cause of Death: Baseball Legend, ‘Major League’ Star Passes Away …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Sad news from the world of sports today, as baseball icon Bob Uecker has passed away.

The longtime voice of the Milwaukee Brewers was 90 years old.

News of Uecker’s death comes courtesy of the Brewers organization, who shared the sad news with fans earlier today.

Former major league baseball player Bob Uecker waves to the fans as he walks out to mound to throw out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the Milwaukee Brewers playing against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game three of the NLDS during the 2008 MLB playoffs at Miller Park on October 4, 2008 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Ben Smidt/Pool-Getty Images)

“Ueck was the light of the Brewers, the soundtrack of our summers, the laughter in our hearts, and his passing is a profound loss,” the team said in a statement.

“He was the heart and soul of Wisconsin and a dear friend. Bob loved people; his presence warmed every room and he had a way of welcoming all of us into his world as if we were lifelong friends.”

Bob Uecker’s Cause of Death

According to a report from Yahoo! News Uecker’s family has revealed that he had been battling small-cell lung cancer for several years.

TV personality Bob Uecker attends the Safe at Home Foundation third annual gala to help stop domestic violence November 18, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Peter Kramer/Getty Images)

Uecker was born in Milwaukee in 1934, and he might have represented the city more fully than any of its other famous residents.

After beginning his baseball career as a catcher for the Brewers’ minor league farm team, Uecker made his MLB debut with the team in 1962.

He played for several teams, winning a World Series with the Cardinals in 1964.

Milwaukee Brewers radio announcer Bob Uecker throws a ceremonial first pitch before Game One of the Wild Card Series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on October 03, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

A Legend In the Booth

But it was his career as a broadcaster that elevated Uecker to the status of a baseball legend.

Ueck’s charm and humor were such that he quickly became famous outside of the Milwaukee area, taking on acting roles in films such as the Charlie Sheen comedy Major League and its sequel (in which he played, of course, a baseball announcer).

He also portrayed a sportswriter on the sitcom Mr. Belvedere, which ran from 1985 to 1990.

Broadcaster Bob Uecker speaks to the crowd prior to a game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Cincinnati Reds at American Family Field on August 05, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

But while he achieved national fame early in his broadcasting career and eventually became a popular character actor in Hollywood, Bob’s heart always belonged in Milwaukee — and on the baseball diamond.

He called his first game for the Brewers in 1971, and even after reducing his workload in 2014, he continued to call the team’s home games through 2024.

He’ll be greatly missed by many within the organization and throughout the baseball world.

Our thoughts go out to Uecker’s family at this difficult time.