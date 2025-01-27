Brittany Mahomes Blasts ‘Disgusting’ Bills Fans Following Chiefs Playoff …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As you’ve likely heard by now, Taylor Swift and the Kansas City Chiefs are headed to yet another Super Bowl.

On the strength of Patrick Mahomes’ clutch performance and some very convenient officiating, the Chiefs triumphed over the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in Sunday’s AFC Championship game.

The Bills-Chiefs rivalry has developed into one of the most famous in sports. And for the most part, fans of the two teams are mutually respectful. But as Brittany Mahomes reminded the world last night, that hasn’t always been the case.

Brittany Mahomes, wife of Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs, is seen on the field prior to the AFC Championship Game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Brittany Mahomes Recalls ‘Disgusting’ 2024 Incident

The last time the two teams faced off, the Bills triumphed over the Chiefs at home in Buffalo.

In the parking lot before the game, a fan hung a Kermit the Frog toy wearing Patrick’s jersey number from a pole.

(The gesture seemed to be a reference to a common joke that Patrick’s speaking voice is similar to Kermit’s.)

A pic of that ugly incident made its way onto social media.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes walk in the Paddock prior to qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 04, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

“Do we remember this Buffalo? Absolutely disgusting…So as you go home tonight, I pray we become better people,” Brittany wrote on Instagram alongside the photo from last year.

Obviously, using an effigy (even jokingly) as a way of expressing violent wishes toward another person is never okay. Anyone who engages in that sort of behavior should be banned from NFL games for life.

That said, the decision to scold the entire city of Buffalo for the behavior of one or two idiot Bills fans is a little silly.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes attend The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

After all, there’s a long history of Chiefs fans behaving violently and engaging in other forms of problematic behavior (including armed robbery).

But that’s not an indictment of the Chiefs organization or the city of Kansas City. The sad fact is there are idiots in every fan base and in every city.

NFL teams — especially ones that have appeared in five of the last six Super Bowls — attract fans that number in the millions.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with his wife, Brittany, after a 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

In any group that size, there’s bound to be a whole bunch of jerks.

So it would make more sense to just broadly condemn sh-tty behavior from fans than to act like that sort of behavior is specific to one city or team.

But anyway, Brittany just welcomed her third child, and the Chiefs are headed to their third straight Super Bowl, so the Mahomes family has a lot to smile about.

Hopefully they won’t let the behavior of a few moronic haters get them down.