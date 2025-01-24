Khloe Kardashian: I’ve Been So Traumatized by Dating!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Khloe Kardashian delved into her love life on the latest episode of her podcast, Khloe in Wonderland.

Or her lack of one, really.

The long-time reality star also shed some light on where she stands with horny ex Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares two kids — and many memories of him cheating.

“My ex and I are not together anymore, but we co-parent really, really well. But I have chosen not to,” Kardashian told co-host Jay Shetty of dating. “Because I genuinely don’t want to right now. I’m not dating because my relationship with my kids is everything to me.”

It’s true.

Go ahead and look through any celebrity gossip website you’d like to — Khloe has not been even rumored to have a lover in quite a long time.

“Where I am in my life right now, I just really want to nurture this love and I just want to be as present as I can. I don’t want any distractions in my life,” Khloe explained.

Would Khloe ever settle down? Sure.

“If I meet someone in two months, two years and I fall in love, great,” she said on the podcast. “But I’m not actively on the dating scene, searching for someone and I am so happy.”

The mother of two hasn’t dated in about three years, she added, using this time to focus on herself and what makes her happy as a a human being. On her own.

Without getting into any specifics, Kardashian cited past trauma as another reason she’s taken this hiatus.

“I had to deal with a lot of trauma to get to this point, like what we were talking about in the beginning, don’t discredit the things that brought you to this journey, ’cause even though I wouldn’t wish on anyone what I went went through romantically, I’m also not ashamed of anything I went through romantically.

“I think it’s one of my super powers and I that still have such a softness for love, and for life.”

Thompson infamously cheated on Khloe when she was pregnant with their first child.

Ex-husband Lamar Odom also slept around and abused drugs during their relationship. It really has been quite a journey for Kardashian.

Khloe now credits her “faith,” “conversations with God” and her loved ones that helped her realize the relationship issues she faced had nothing to do with her and everything to do with her partners back then.

“It was a part of my journey, but that wasn’t a reflection of me. I was used for that person to learn life lessons,” she said on air.

“I also feel that because I’m strong enough and my response — like yes, in the moment, if someone did something not great to me I probably had not the best reaction, but afterwards, I’ve always handled things with respect and kindness.

“And no matter what someone did to me, I was never manipulative or trying to do the same thing back. It’s not an eye for an eye.”