Anna Polly: OnlyFans Star Falls to Death While Filming Threesome on Hotel Balcony

An adult film star who rose to prominence on the popular OnlyFans website has died under tragic circumstances.

Anna Alves — who performed under the name Anna Polly — fell to her death from a hotel balcony in Brazil on Thursday. She was just 27 years old.

Police say Alves was filming a threesome sex scene at the time.

OnlyFans star Anna Polly has died after falling from a hotel balcony. (SBT News/YouTube)

Anna Polly’s Death Still Under Investigation

Both of Alves’ co-stars in the scene have been questioned by police.

According to a report from UK tabloid The Sun, the men gave “conflicting accounts” of the incident that led to Alves’ death.

They caution, however, that there’s no reason to suspect foul play at this time.

On social media, Alves’ boyfriend, who was not present at the time of her death, expressed his grief.

“As the hours pass it’s starting to sink in and the hole in my heart is only getting bigger,” Pedro Henrique wrote, according to The New York Post.

“If someone is to blame, they will pay and the culprit will be found.”

Tragic Parallels

For many, the incident calls to mind the recent death of Liam Payne.

Liam Payne attends the Grand Reveal Weekend for Atlantis The Royal, Dubai’s new ultra-luxury hotel on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)

The One Direction star also plummeted to his death from the balcony of a South American hotel.

Like Alves, Payne passed under suspicious circumstances, and the investigation into his death is ongoing.

While there is obviously no direct connection between the two tragedies, it’s not hard to see why today’s news would lead so many to reflect upon Payne’s death.

As for Alves, details are scarce at this time, but we’ll continue to monitor the situation, and we’ll provide updates as new information becomes available.

Our thoughts go out to Alves’ loved ones during this enormously difficult time.