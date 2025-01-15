Renee Zellweger Debuts Unrecognizable New Look After 6-Year Acting Hiatus

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Renee Zellweger looks borderline unrecognizable. And stylish.

Over the years, Zellweger has denied plastic surgery rumors and endured a cruel and frankly bizarre amount of body-shaming.

It is such a relief to see that the latest discussion about her appearance has a very different vibe.

Make no mistake: the actress looks very different. But Zellweger’s new vibe has people doing double-takes for a whole new reason.

RenÃ©e Zellweger attends Jimmy Carter 100: A Celebration in Song at The Fox Theatre on September 17, 2024. (Photo Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Nice hair, Renee Zellweger!

To grace the cover of British Vogue, Renee Zellweger is sporting a brand new ‘do.

As you can see below, she’s sporting a pixie cut that gives off the vibes of David Bowie. The late singer, her stylist confirmed for the February issue, was a deliberate source of inspiration.

The stylist, of course, detailed the technique of styling Renee Zellweger’s new hairstyle. And the importance of doing this carefully, as a short hairstyle can impact someone’s image for a long time. (It looks great!)

But what strikes so many is that this has helped to redefine Zellweger’s look.

She is a very famous actress, and has been a household name for decades.

Causing people to do a double-take or even not recognize her simply with a new haircut is impressive. Especially when she looks this good.

RenÃ©e Zellweger attends NBCUniversal’s FYC Event for “The Thing About Pam” on May 18, 2022. (Photo Credit: JC Olivera/Getty Images)

What was behind that 6-year acting hiatus?

From 2010 to 2016, Renee Zellweger took a break from acting. This was not merely something that she could afford to do due to her success, but something that she needed to do for her own well-being.

“I was sick of the sound of my own voice,” she explained to British Vogue.

“When I was working, I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, listen to you. Are you sad again, Renee? Oh, is this your mad voice?’ It was a regurgitation of the same emotional experiences.”

Zellweger explained that she didn’t sit around doing “nothing” during those six years.

(Just a reminder that it’s always okay to take time for yourself when you can; your labor has value but laboring has no moral weight in and of itself)

“I wrote music and studied international law,” she volunteered. The actress continued: “I built a house, rescued a pair of older doggies, created a partnership that led to a production company, advocated for and fundraised with a sick friend, and spent a lot of time with family and godchildren and driving across the country with the dogs. I got healthy.”

Honoree RenÃ©e Zellweger attends WCRF’s “An Unforgettable Evening” at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on February 27, 2020. (Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for WCRF)

What’s she up to these days?

As fans may recall, Renee Zellweger reentered the acting world in 2016 for Bridget Jones’ Baby. The fourth film in the series will be out within weeks.

Bridget Jones; Mad About the Boy hits theaters on February 14.

Unless she goes with wigs or extensions, she’ll make a dazzling impression with her new look. But one or two red carpet interviewers may struggle to recognize her.