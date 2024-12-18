Summer House Season 9: Spoilers, Trailer, Premiere Date and More!

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Bravo has unveiled the first trailer for Summer House Season 9.

And viewers better be ready to buckle up their figurative seatbelts.

In our first look at this footage, the tension-filled fallout is felt between Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke after their breakup… with Hubbard accusing her former fiancé of cheating on her before they called off their wedding in September 2023.

Ciara Miller, Amanda Batula, Carl Radke, Jesse Solomon, Paige DeSorbo, West Wilson, Kyle Cooke, Lindsay Hubbard, Gabby Prescod, Imrul Hassan, Lexi Wood (Bravo)

“You’re a f-cking fraud and now I’m adding cheater to your f-cking resume,” Hubbard says to Gabby Prescod of Radke before claiming that he started sleeping with someone before their split.

Carl remains mostly calm and tells his ex that he’s praying for her, prompting Hubbard to fire back:

“I don’t need you to pray for me.”

Elsewhere, Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover’s romance also seems headed for an unfortunate conclusion, as Ciara Miller notes of her close pal:

“It’s weird to have a boyfriend that’s giving hater energy. And I hate watching that sh-t.”

Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard attend the 2022 NBCUniversal Upfront at Mandarin Oriental Hotel on May 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Conover, for his part, DeSorbo in the preview that he doesn’t want her to “choose work all the time.”

“Should I apologize for being strong and independent?” the Giggly Squad podcast co-host says in response to an irritated Conover.

This doesn’t mean that she’s cool with where things stand or where she sees them going, however.

Me and Craig are going to break up and everything I have will like, go away,” DeSorbo says to Miller at one point. “It’s just a lot.”

Summer House cast members Amanda Batula, Lindsay Hubbard, and Paige DeSorbo. (BRYAN BEDDER/BRAVO)

Finally, Paige is seen butting heads in the teaser with Kyle Cooke, wasting very little time shading Kyle’s newfound DJing side job and quipping:

“The only reason I came here tonight was so that his wife had company while he pretends to be Diplo.”

The two later get into an explosive fight over a group dinner.

“Did you just say I’m being two-faced?!” she screams at Cooke. “How f-cking dare you!”

The cast of Season 9 includes the return of Paige DeSorbo, Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Lindsay Hubbard, Ciara Miller, Gabby Prescod, Carl Radke, Jesse Solomon, and West Wilson. In addition, the housemates will welcome two new additions: Imrul Hassan and Lexi Wood.

Summer House Season 9 premieres Wednesday, February 12, at 9/8c on Bravo.