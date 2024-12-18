90 Day Fiance Star David Murphey Dead at 66, Family Reveals

Reading Time: 3 minutes

90 Day Fiance star David Murphey is dead, his family reports.

The Before The 90 Days alum won over fans over the years, without becoming a franchise regular.

One of the wealthiest cast members, David started off as a presumed catfishing victim.

He had been undergoing a battle with liver cancer. Now, that struggle has come to a tragic end.

During his debut episodes of 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days, David Murphey spoke to the cameras about his aspirations and long-term plans. (Image Credit: TLC)

’90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days’ star David Murphey has passed away

During the afternoon of Wednesday, December 18, David Murphey’s Instagram page updated this this heartbreaking news.

“We are deeply saddened to announce that David Murphey, of Las Vegas, Nevada, passed away at home on December 11, 2024 after experiencing health issues over the last several years,” his family announced. “He was 66 years old.”

The caption then eulogized: “David was a veteran, small business owner, and software engineer. He had recently retired from the Clark County Treasurer’s office in Nevada, having also worked for H&R Block and IGT.”

“He was also well known for his time as a cast member on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days,” David Murphey’s family acknowledged.

“His time on the show allowed him to connect with viewers, see the world, and share his experiences with his thousands of followers on Instagram,” the caption affirmed.

Among other things, David’s time on 90 Day gave viewers some breathtaking views of Ukraine before the war. And David was one of numerous 90 Day Fiance cast members who spoke up and helped educate followers after Putin’s brutal invasion of the sovereign nation.

When David Murphey appeared with Lana on 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days, cameras ended up capturing much of the beauty of Ukraine before the invasion. (Image Credit: TLC)

As ’90 Day Fiance’ fans know, David Murphey was an avid lover of cats

“David has survived by his two sisters and his cat Gamera,” his family’s mournful Instagram post noted.

“As many knew, David had a fierce love for cats. He always made an effort to adopt cats and give them a good loving home,” the post affirmed.

Indeed, his love of cats was part of how David introduced himself to viewers during his debut episode.

90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days viewers saw firsthand how much David Murphey loved cats. (Image Credit: TLC)

His family detailed: “David’s choice for adopting was from The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas.” David was a Las Vegas resident.

“For friends and fans who want to help,” they requested, “we ask that you honor his memory by making a donation to The Animal Foundation in his name.”

That is a thoughtful way of honoring the late 90 Day Fiance star’s memory in a way that he would appreciate.

On his first season of 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days, David Murphey initially appeared to be a catfishing victim. (Image Credit: TLC)

David Murphey left an indelible mark upon the franchise

Some 90 Day alums make an impression through outrageous bad behavior. Others do so by being extremely funny.

But this wasn’t a branding opportunity for David. He wasn’t looking for endorsement deals; he was looking for love. And by his own account, he spent a tremendous amount of money on that search.

David was a rare sort of person for the franchise. Our thoughts are with his surviving loved ones at this time.