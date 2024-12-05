Kit Hoover of ‘Access Hollywood’ Separates from Husband After 25 Years of …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kit Hoover is an Access Hollywood Anchor, a mom, and a wife.

Well … scratch that last part.

After months of hints, some louder than others, she and her husband have reportedly separated.

Their marriage spanned a whopping 25 years.

Kit Hoover attends Cool Comedy Hot Cuisine Benefitting The Scleroderma Research Foundation at Fairmont Century Plaza on October 29, 2024. (Photo Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Reportedly, Kit Hoover and Crowley Sullivan have separated

On Wednesday, December 4, People released a report announcing that Access Hollywood host Kit Hoover and husband Crowley Sullivan are separating after 25 years of marriage.

Hoover is a familiar face from covering numerous high profile events. Sullivan is the CEO of Athlete Advantage.

Neither immediately addressed the reports of their separation. However, other tabloids corroborate the breakup story.

Kit Hoover attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024. (Photo Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Us Weekly spoke to an inside source who dished that Kit Hoover has been referring to herself as “single” for some time.

“She’s been telling people she is single and getting divorced,” the insider dished.

Another piece of evidence is more public. No one’s seen hide nor tail of Sullivan on Hoover’s personal Instagram account for months.

Kit Hoover attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

There were other hints that Kit Hoover is single

In recent photos and videos, Kit Hoover has appeared on social media without her wedding ring.

Even just one day before the report about the separation, she appeared in photos from the set without the piece of symbolic jewelry.

Hoover and Sullivan married in 1999. They celebrated their twenty-fourth wedding anniversary back in August of 2023. So no, this is not a case of someone new to wearing a wedding band and simply forgetting it.

Kit Hoover attends the 2024 People And NBCUniversal Upfront at Fotografiska New York on May 13, 2024. (Photo Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Over the course of their 25-year marriage, Kit Hoover and Crowley Sullivan welcomed three children.

They share two daughters, Campbell and Hayes. The former couple also share a son, Crowley Sullivan Jr.

Earlier in 2024, Hoover had acknowledged that the marital dynamic in the household had changed after the two became empty nesters.

Kit Hoover attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

‘What does my relationship look like?’

In May, Hoover told Kelly Clarkson that she was “in a transition period” at home.

“Empty nest, my kids are getting up and out. I’ve been a mom for so long. That’s a weird thing,” she described. “What does my relationship look like with my husband? Like, ‘Hey, nice to meet you again.’”

The advice from Clarkson, if one were to take marital advice from her, was to “date again.” Hoover at the time agreed, saying: “You gotta date again.” It doesn’t seem like things worked out.