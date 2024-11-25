Why Jim Bob Duggar Made Derick Dillard Apologize To Every Ex He Had Before Jill

Reading Time: 3 minutes

If you’ve been following the family for any length of time, then you’re probably already familiar with the Duggar’s ridiculous courtship rules.

Basically, Jim Bob and Michelle taught their kids from a young age that all forms of physical contact between unmarried members of the opposite sex are sinful.

In fact, the kids were told that even being alone in the presence of another male or female might be enough to condemn them to hell for all eternity.

Even by fundamentalist standards, these are pretty extreme beliefs, and it seems that they came as quite a shock to Jill Duggar’s husband, Derick Dillard.

Jill Duggar is telling her story like never before. (Photo Credit: Amazon Studios)

Derick Dillard Learns The ‘Family Rules’

As you’re probably aware, Jill published a memoir last year, and she’s still giving some pretty revealing interviews while promoting the book.

In November 2023, she and Derick appeared on Dr. Julie Hanks’ podcast where they made more surprising claims about the Duggar family and their controversial belief system.

Jill spoke about her estrangement from her parents and revealed that the final straw came when her father, Jim Bob Duggar, tried to turn her against Derick.

And it seems that Jim Bob’s meddling in the couple’s early courtship process didn’t end there.

Jim Bob Duggar speaks at the Values Voter Summit in Washington, DC. (Getty Images)

He also made a weird power move on Derick when he learned that Jill’s suitor had previously dated other women.

“Not that I did anything terrible,” Derick explained on the podcast.

“Our upbringings were different in that way, where I very much felt like it would be sinning if I kissed before marriage, and it would be sinning if I did not follow the rules that were laid out,” Jill chimed in.

“We were able to, as a couple make our own rules, but there were also extra rules that were laid on us.”

Look out, Michelle and Jim Bob! Jill Duggar has come out with a book that exposes just how evil you truly are. (Photo Credit: Amazon)

Why Jim Bob Duggar Made Derick Call All His Exes To Apologize Before Marrying Jill

“One thing that was odd for me in Jill and I’s early relationship, Jill’s had dad asked that I contact each of the women who I’d kissed and apologize. It was extremely awkward,” Derick said.

And it seems Jill was initially thrilled by her Derick’s willingness to kowtow to Jim Bob’s demands.

“He did it! At the time I was like, that’s so great!” she told Hanks.

Jill Duggar and her husband hold very little back in the Amazon documentary meant to expose the former’s parents. (Photo Credit: Amazon)

“I got some interesting responses,” Derick said of the bizarre chore assigned to him by Jim Bob.

Derick also recalled being taken aback by some of the Duggars’ more esoteric beliefs, including the view that women should wear long skirts at all times.

“My mom wears pants and my in-laws, Jim Bob and Michelle ​[Duggar], would say, ‘She’s such a Godly woman. We love your mom,'” Derick said.

On the “Shiny Happy People” documentary, Jill Duggar tried to convey the complex emotions that she still feels towards her horrible parents. Husband Derick Dillard was by her side. (Image Credit: Amazon Prime)

“And I was like, ‘She wears a business suit, and she wears pants.’ Why is it so simple?” he continued.

“And when Jill – there were rumors and we hadn’t even said anything – and her dad pulls her aside and says, ‘Hey, I heard you’re wearing pants,’ and gave her a book on why it’s not good to wear pants.”

These days, Jill wears pants whenever she feels like it — but her newfound freedom has come at a cost.

Insiders say she’s no longer on speaking terms with her parents, and it doesn’t appear that there are any plans for a reconciliation.