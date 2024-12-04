Ariana Grande & Ethan Slater Already Making Marriage Plans: Report

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater may have marriage in their future.

Only with the release of Wicked do we really hear Ethan Slater address the scandal of how this romance began. And, of course, of how his marriage ended.

But with Wicked‘s release, and the success of Part 1, comes the question of what’s next for these two.

A new report reveals that Ariana is discussing the idea of marrying and having kids with her controversial man.

Director, Jon M. Chu, Producer, Marc Platt, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Ethan Slater, and Peter Dinklage attend as Universal Pictures presents special New York City WICKED Screening at Metrograph on December 03, 2024 (Photo Credit: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

According to a new report by Life & Style, “Ariana is madly in love and very eager to marry Ethan.”

The inside source emphasizes that: “It’s just a matter of timing it right.” That’s true with most weddings, but especially given the logistics of his recent divorce.

“His divorce was finalized [in September], so he’s free to marry her,” the insider emphasized. “And they’ve both been talking quite openly about how they plan to spend forever together.”

Ariana Grande attends the “Wicked: Part One” European Premiere at The Royal Festival Hall on November 18, 2024. (Photo Credit: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

With the various holidays coming up, this could be a potentially perfect time. Particular, the report shares, when it comes to a Christmas proposal.

According to the source, Ariana “has been dropping loud hints” that she would like an engagement ring as a gift.

Furthermore, the insider alleges that she is also thinking of another major life milestone.

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater attend the “Wicked” New York Premiere at the Museum of Modern Art on November 14, 2024. (Photo Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Does Ariana Grande want to have Ethan Slater’s babies?

“She’s talking about their future kids a lot,” the inside course then claimed.

“So that’s something that will likely happen before long as well,” the insider predicted.

“[Ethan] does have a child already,” the source pointed out, skipping over some salient details. “So, she’s had the chance to try out the stepmom role and she says she loves it.”

Ariana Grande attends the “Wicked” New York Premiere at the Museum of Modern Art on November 14, 2024. (Photo Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

However, the report stresses that Ariana Grande will want a marriage to Ethan Slater before they start producing remarkably short children.

“She’s traditional,” the insider characterized. “So unless something throws a wrench in things, everyone is expecting her to marry him next year so they can get to work on having kids.”

That’s quite a timeline. Especially since Ariana and Ethan only met in late 2022. And Ethan’s divorce was only finalized a couple of months ago.

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater react prior to Game One of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final between the Florida Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers at Amerant Bank Arena on June 08, 2024. (Photo Credit: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Speaking of the timeline of it all …

Simply put, the timeline of Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater’s love story has raised eyebrows. And, perhaps, red flags.

Ariana reportedly met Ethan’s then-wife, Lilly Jay, and the couple’s infant child before the marriage ended and she and Ethan got together. Some have read a lot into that and declared that there was cheating, or even called Ariana a “home-wrecker.”

We should not assume too much. And, more importantly, even if these assumptions are accurate, Ariana would at worst be guilty of being a poor friend to Lilly Jay. Unless kidnapping is involved, it is impossible to “steal” a man. Ethan Slater is a grown man, no matter his height, and capable of making his own choices.