Teresa Giudice’s Friends Worry After Luis Ruelas’ Ex Files Restraining Order

To the chagrin of countless viewers, it looks like we’ll be seeing more of Luis Ruelas when Teresa Giudice returns for RHONJ Season 14.

He has been alienating viewers for the same reason that Tre’s friends and loved ones dislike him: he’s an aggressive creep.

Luis’ former fiancee has filed a restraining order against him. She accuses him of stalking her. And the context is extra upsetting.

Given the circumstances, Teresa’s friends are more worried than ever about her. But she’s not willing to listen.

Making quite the facial expression, Luis Ruelas accuses that his brother-in-law’s issues and their timing are deliberate. (Bravo)

Before we get into how people are reacting, let’s talk about the restraining order.

Vanessa Reiser is Luis Ruelas’ former fiancee.

She works as a therapist who specializes in narcissistic abuse, which is kind of on the nose considering what Luis allegedly did.

Though the Reunion could have been a time to soften their image, Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas doubled down on hostilities. (Bravo)

According to Vanessa’s filing, one of her patients was not a real patient — but a spy.

The faux patient visited her three or four times under a fake name.

What tipped Vanessa off to the patient’s identity was that she asked Vanessa direct, personal questions — like if she still loved Luis, and if she would take him back if he left Teresa.

Looking especially rubeus, Luis Ruelas had tense and angry exchanges on the Season 13 finale of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. (Bravo)

Vanessa’s attorney spoke to Page Six about the experience.

“It was weird that she kept asking all of this information,” the attorney commented.

Vanessa’s lawyer continued, noting that the alleged spy asked “that if Luis ever left his wife and he was unhappy, would she ever take him back.”

Taking shelter inside from the rain, Luis Ruelas asks his bride-to-be how things went with her sister-in-law. (Bravo)

Luis’ attorney is denying that Luis hired someone to infiltrate Vanessa’s place of work in order to spy on her.

(Things look extra bad for Luis in light of his vocal and repeated claims that he hires private investigators to look into his enemies)

Meanwhile, reports say that Teresa is totally unwilling to believe this — or anything else negative — about Luis. What else is new?

Teresa Giudice thanked her “chosen family” for attending her and Luis Ruelas’ housewarming “love bubble” party, which felt like a jab. (Bravo)

Now, RadarOnline reports that those closest to Teresa are feeling concern. Her husband’s ex just filed a fresh restraining order, after all.

Initially, more people in her inner circle worried that he just wanted her for her money. He has faced bankruptcy and lawsuits for his business.

Now, though, the concern is more personal. Is this how Luis treats his exes? And, if so, is he fishing to see if he can ditch Teresa and get back with Vanessa?

Luis Ruelas says that he is always receiving blame from his future brother-in-law, and that his then-fiancee’s ex-husband warned him that this would be the case. (Bravo)

Obviously, if that was his question, he has his answer: a restraining order is as loud and clear as a “no” can be.

This is not the first time that one of Luis’ exes has had something unflattering to say about him. Unflattering, or downright alarming.

Teresa may find that things change considerably for her if things with Luis turn south. Her loved ones hope that being in the spotlight will keep Luis on his best behavior.