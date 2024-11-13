Whoopi Goldberg Admits She Wants To Quit ‘The View,’ But She Can’t

Is Whoopi Goldberg leaving The View after 14 years?

From Whoopi’s controversies to her most scathingly accurate statements about society, the legendary actor’s time on The View has been indelible.

Some of Whoopi’s statements have spawned memes and become life mottos. But no one’s run on The View lasts forever.

Recently, the daytime talk series – and the country – have undergone some major changes. Shortly after the 2024 election, Whoopi admitted she wanted to leave the show and never come back.

And the plan may be already in motion.

Whoopi Goldberg appears on The View in 2024. (Image Credit: The View)

Whoopi Admits She’s Having ‘Hard Time’ Not Quitting Her Job

Like many, Whoopi has been in a stage of grief since Trump was elected to a second term in office. His reinstatement to power has many questioning what comes next.

Just one day shy of her 69th birthday, a time when many people her age are either retired or considering the life change, Whoopi admitted live on The View that if she had the means, she’d be quitting the show ASAP.

“I appreciate that people are having a hard time. Me, too. I work for a living,” Whoopi said during the panel’s Hot Topic discussion about the the election. Specifically, the team discussed Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez asking her social media followers to defend their support of Trump.

Whoopi then turned to the studio audience to stress, “If I had all the money in the world, I would not be here, okay? So, I’m a working person, you know?”

“My kid has to feed her family. My great-granddaughter has to be fed by her family. I know it’s hard out there,” she continued. “I love what [Ocasio-Cortez] did. Yay. We talk to people all the time who say, ‘This is what’s bothering me.’ But, the thing that’s bothering everybody should not be the thing that puts 85 percent of other people in danger. I think that’s what we’re saying.”

Point very well taken. So, for now, it sounds like Whoopi is staying with the show – at least until the end of the year, when a scheduled exit is already on the books.

Whoopi Goldberg returned to The View after an inglorious hiatus. (Image Credit: ABC)

Whoopi Goldberg Leaving ‘The View’ In December

Now, there’s more to the Grammy, Oscar, Golden Globe, and Emmy award-winning acting legend than The View – and she will be leaving the panel for some time towards the end of the year to pursue her other passions.

This holiday season, shes’ playing the villainous Miss Hannigan in the Madison Square Garden stop in the Annie musical’s touring production. That will be from December 11 through January 5.

If you’ve seen Whoopi on a memorably chilling episode of Law & Order: Criminal Intent, you know that she can play a villain pretty well. It’ll be a treat for audiences.

Perhaps the time away from the panel will give her the space she needs. Or maybe it will strengthen her resolve to leave the show forever. There were rumors at the top of the season that she was ready to quit before He Who Shall Not Be Named By Whoopi was reelected.

The Rumors She’s Quit Over Big Changes At The Show

The View has moved.

Don’t worry — the long-running daytime talk show is still on ABC. But now, for Season 28, they have a new downtown New York studio.

Moves like this can happen for all sorts of reasons, from renovations to leasing shenanigans and more. In this case, host Sunny Hostin referred to the new Manhattan location as “state of the art.”

On The View, Whoopi Goldberg spoke up to defend Kate Middleton and the royal firm after the Princess of Wales’ infamous 2024 Mother’s Day photoshop fail. (Image Credit: ABC)

However, a new report by The Sun claims that The View‘s new studio has some major drawbacks for its most famous host, Whoopi Goldberg.

The inside source described Whoopi’s dressing room: “It’s so small, and she doesn’t have her own bathroom.”

Dressing room drama may sound petty and even trite. But television hosts can spend a lot of time in dressing rooms. They can also be status symbols — showing favor or favoritism. And, let’s be honest: anyone whose job gets suddenly worse, including a smaller office, is entitled to feel unhappy about it.

At times, Whoopi Goldberg has had the wrong take on The View. It happens. (Image Credit: ABC)

People have quit jobs over less

“Whoopi had the biggest dressing room with an ensuite including a shower and full bathroom,” the insider then explained, for context.

The new digs might be an overall upgrade for the show. But they’re a downgrade for Whoopi.

Whoopi also had the largest dressing room at the previous studio. This came with some social perks.

“She had a large table in her room, so she would hold the morning meetings and all the ladies would have to go to Whoopi’s in the morning,” the source dished.

Anyone whose home acts as a friend group’s social hub knows that there are advantages and disadvantages. But, most of the time, getting to stay in your comfort zone and have others visit you is worth having to straighten up after guests leave.

We’re sure that Whoopi would prefer to have everyone come meet with her than to have to go to them.

On The View in March of 2024, Whoopi Goldberg shared a personal experience with a controversial weight loss drug. (Image Credit: ABC)

However, the insider affirmed that Whoopi isn’t going to ragequit The View over this.

Instead, she’s allegedly moving her production office next door to these downtown studios.

That way, she can enjoy her comforts without having to settle for what ABC offers her.