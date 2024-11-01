Kody Brown and Robyn Brown Purchase HUGE Mansion in Arizona

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Money problems?

What money problems?!?!?

Divorce rumors?

What divorce rumors?!?!?

Robyn Brown looks a bit concerned in this Sister Wives scene. (TLC)

Amid ongoing chatter that Kody Brown was struggling with his finances, along with constant speculation over the state of his only legal marriage, the Sister Wives patriarch ad Robyn Brown made a sizable purchase last week.

According to property records, Kody and Robyn bought a 7,8884 square foot home in Flagstaff on Thursday, October 24.

This news comes in the wake of the couple putting their previous home up for sale — only to later take it off the market. We cannot verify at this time where the status of this former residence stands.

But Kody and Robyn must be confident they’ll make a profit on it because the new mansion includes six bedrooms and seven bathrooms… along with space for seven cars and an RV; a guest house; and a detached RV garage.

Robyn and Kody Brown pose here for a TLC promotional shot. (TLC)

In the past, various reports had surfaced about Kody being nearly broke as a result of having to support so many spouses.

Therefore, while he may be continuing to suffer emotionally after Christine, Janelle and Meri all walked away from their unions… this purchase seems to be evidence of a healthy financial situation for Kody.

Heck, it also might mean that Sister Wives has been renewed for another season and Kody is aware he’ll have a steady paycheck for years to come.

That’s merely a guess on our part, however.

Sister Wives Season 19 features Kody struggling with his self-confidence. (Image Credit: TLC)

Ironically, Kody and Robyn making a move that proves they are VERY much together also comes just days before TLC airs a Sister Wives episode that calls into question the future of their relationship.

“Kody’s been a very angry, upset, very lost person the last few years, and I have to recognize it for what it is,” Robyn says in a confessional on this Sunday’s installment of the series, adding:

“It’s just him in a painful place, and him in a place of fear that I will leave him too.”

Christine, of course, left Kody in November 2021 and is now married to David Woolley; Janelle left him about a year later; and then Meri terminated her marriage from Kody in January 2023.

Kody and Meri Brown are no longer an item. (TLC)

“I’ve had an interesting life,” Kody recalls on the November 2 episode, reflecting on his previous milestone celebration as he turns 55 years old.

“I remember five years ago on my birthday, thinking, ‘Okay, I’m halfway through, what do I want to do for the rest of my life? What do I want to be for the rest of my life?’”

And now?

“I’ve lost a sense of direction for my life,” he says.

This episode, though, was filmed over a year ago — and with the purchase detailed above, it’s clear Kody has managed to map out at least some direction for his life.

Sister Wives Season 19 airs at 10/9c Sunday nights on TLC.