Jennifer Lopez Destroys Donald Trump in Moving Rally Speech, Defends Puerto Ricans …

Jennifer Lopez has had it with Donald Trump.

On Thursday night, the actress/singer took to the stage in Nevada to speak to a crowd of Kamala Harris supporters.

The superstar was understandably worked up a few days after Donald Trump held a rally inside of Madison Square garden that featured a number of racist remarks — most notably comedian Tony Hinchcliffe referring to Puerto as a “floating island of garbage.”

Jennifer Lopez attends the "Unstoppable" photo call during the 2024 AFI Fest

For those unaware, Lopez’s parents are from this United States territory.

“At Madison Square Garden, he reminded us who he really is and how he really feels,” Lopez said of Trump.

“It wasn’t just Puerto Ricans who were offended that day, okay? It was every Latino in this country, it was humanity and anyone of decent character.”

Preach, J. Lo. Preach!

Jennifer Lopez speaks at a "When We Vote We Win" campaign rally

“This is our country, too,” Lopez added on Thursday night.

At one point, she even fought back tears. But she embraced and explained the emotion.

“You know what? We should be emotional. We should be upset. We should be scared and outraged. We should. Our pain matters. We matter,” Lopez said. “Your voice and your vote matters.”

Over the past several days, plenty of Puerto Rican celebrities have come out swinging against Donald Trump.

Jennifer Lopez introduces Democratic presidential nominee and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris.

Bad Bunny, for example, posted a lengthy video on Tuesday that also aimed to take Trump down.

“I will never forget what Donald Trump did and what he did not do when Puerto Rico needed a caring and a competent leader,” Harris says in the footage, referencing the damage the island suffered following Hurricane Maria.

“He abandoned the island, tried to block aid after back-to-back devastating hurricanes and offered nothing more than paper towels and insults.”

Thousands of Puerto Ricans died during the 2017 hurricane.

Jennifer Lopez attends AFI FEST 2024

Elsewhere, Ricky Martin tagged Harris in his Instagram story post Sunday, writing: “I remember” in response to her video recalling Trump’s response to Puerto Rico.

Martin also shared video of Hinchliffe’s comments, writing in Spanish to his 18.5 million Instagram followers,

“This is what they think of us. Vote for @kamalaharris.”

Lin-Manuel Miranda re-shared Martin’s post and followed up with a message detailing the “disrespect and racism” he felt from the Trump administration, including in their response to Hurricane Maria.

“Yesterday the Trump campaign gave a comedian a national platform to sling racist jokes, including one calling Puerto Rico a ‘floating island of garbage.’ But I’m old enough to remember the days after Hurricane Maria, when former president Trump TREATED us like garbage. And when criticized for his inaction, called our people lazy,” the Pulitzer Prize-winning songwriter’s Instagram caption read.

He ended his statement by sharing his presidential endorsement:

I am voting for VP Kamala Harris. If you are eligible to vote, please vote.