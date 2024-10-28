‘Bob’s Burgers’ Actor Headed To Prison for Role in Jan. 6 Insurrection

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Well, someone is madder than a mosquito in a mannequin factory this morning – but it serves him right!

Jay Johnston, best known for his recurring role on Bob’s Burgers, was sentenced on October 28th for the role he played on January 6th.

The actor, who has been in several other comedy projects over the years, was arrested in June 2023 after it was confirmed he participated in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Now, he’s headed to prison, like so many others found guilty of doing such unbelievable harm on that fateful day.

Jay Johnston attends “The Sarah Silverman Program” presented by The Paley Center for Media on May 2, 2008 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Jay Johnston’s Prison Sentence

Johnston was sentenced to 12 months and one day in federal prison for his role in the Jan. 6 capitol attack, NBC News reports.

When Johnston was arrested over the summer, he pleaded guilty to one felony offense of obstructing officers during a civil disorder.

Federal prosecutors wanted a harsher sentence for Johnston. They petitioned for 18 months in federal prison, given that in the months that followed, he continually “made light” of the attack. He even dressed up as Jacob Chansley, known as the ‘QAnon Shaman,’ at a Halloween party that he attended” two years after the attack.

According to court documents obtained and reported by Variety, Johnston flew from his home in Los Angeles to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 5, 2021, to attend the Stop the Steal Rally.

In those documents, it was revealed that he positioned himself near the police line, then proceeded to watch and film rioters attacking police.

Later, he also used a stolen U.S. Capitol Police riot shield to make a “shield wall” against the police.

Lastly, and perhaps most shockingly, he participated in a push that pinned and crushed a police officer against a door frame. Video of this part of this attack circulated the media for weeks after, as one of the prime examples of the brutality of the day.

Jay Johnston, Laura Silverman, Brian Posehn, Sarah Silverman and Steve Agee attend the Comedy Central Emmy After Party at Falcon on September 20, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images)

His Other Credits

Johnston voiced Jimmy Pesto in 42 episodes of the animated comedy Bob’s Burgers, throughout 11 seasons.

However, when he was identified as one of the rioters from video footage, he was promptly fired in December 2021.

Apart from Bob’s Burgers, Johnston had roles in films like Anchorman and Men in Black II, as well as other TV shows, such as Arrested Development.

He has received no support from any of his costars in any of those projects.