Vinny Guadagnino: I’m Dark MAGA! Yay for Donald Trump!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The world of reality television met the world of Republican politics this past Sunday night.

Although, we suppose, many might say these are one and the same at this point.

Either way, Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino made headlines on Sunday night when he attended Donald Trump’s extremely racist rally at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Vinny Guadagnino visits The Empire State Building on August 3, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust)

On Tuesday’s episode of his Something Went Wrong podcast, Vinny at first acted all confused over how there were Jewish flags AND swastikas at the event, which he described as “a little bit of an oxymoron.”

It was pretty cool,” Vinny continued of a gathering that included insult comic Tony Hinchcliffe slamming the island of Puerto as garbage.

“There [were] a lot of great speakers there. Obviously, you guys know what it was, and yeah I guess some people are shocked that I was there. Some people are not shocked that I was there. I didn’t think it was kind of going to globally make so much noise.

“I thought that it would just kind of be a thing that people are like, ‘Oh that’s whatever.'”

Vinny Guadagnino visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on August 1, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Due to the bigoted remarks by nearly everyone on stage, the rally had garnered a great deal of backlash.

Guadagnino said that whether people “like it or not,” he believes that the event featured a “historic lineup” of speakers, naming Robert F. Kennedy Jr, Vivek Ramaswamy, Tulsi Gabbard, Elon Musk, Dana White and Tucker Carlson in particular.

“People are allowed to have political beliefs and believe in different things,” he said.

“It doesn’t mean that you should hate them. It doesn’t mean anything, it’s just allowed. It’s just what makes the world go around is disagreements and stuff like that.”

Vinny Guadagnino attends MTV’s “Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club” Premiere Party at Moxy Times Square on January 7, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for MTV)

Vinny managed to snag front row seats for the rally.

On this podcast, he said he’s a member of the “Dark MAGA” party… that he lives in “rational thought” … and that he’s “not part of the religious cult.”

To be clear, however, the MTV personality is voting for Donald Trump.

“I’m voting for the people who are endorsing Trump as much as I am voting for Trump,” he added, after sharing that he’s a registered Independent and a huge fan of Gabbard, RFK Jr., and Ramaswamy.

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino, Paul DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino attend Jenny McCarthy’s ‘Inner Circle’ Series On Her SiriusXM Show ‘The Jenny McCarthy Show’ With The Cast Of MTV’s Jersey Shore Family Reunion Part 2 on August 23, 2018 in Point Pleasant Beach City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

“I’m a Dark MAGA. Dark MAGA is different. Dark MAGA is a little bit of a subset of MAGA,” Vinny also explained. “It’s a little more nerdy. It’s less religious, less culty.”

Guadagnino said his main concern is violence in the Middle East leading to World War III and thinks that Dick Cheney voting for Kamala Harris means that she is far more pro-war than Trump.

“You have the right to vote for whoever you vote for, and I’m not going to attack anybody who votes the other way,” he also said.

“I’m not going to throw eggs at them, and I’m not going to say you’re a f–king warmonger or criminal because you’re on the side of Dick Cheney. It’s just like, ‘You do you. Imma do me.'”