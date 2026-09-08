Prince Harry Hasn’t Spoken to King Charles Since UK Return [Report]

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Two weeks ago, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returned to the UK.

At the time, despite competing theories, most believed that they moved back to be closer to his dad.

Now, a new report says that Harry has not spoken with King Charles since the Sussexes crossed the pond.

What exactly are we to make of this?

Prince Harry attends the TIME100 Sports Gala on July 16, 2026. (Photo Credit: Jemal Countess/Getty Images for TIME)

Does Prince Harry not know how to call his father?

According to a Tuesday, September 8 report from the Mirror, Prince Harry and King Charles have yet to touch base since the great Reverse Sussexit.

Given Charles’ responsibilities as a fabulously wealthy yet publicly funded national mascot with ceremonial duties, this is no simple matter.

In order to even speak on the phone, Harry might have to call to schedule a call with his father.

Harry had the extreme misfortune of growing up with these royal burdens as his birthright. He knows the drill.

Yet, sources allegedly close to the royal family say that Harry has not yet reached out in this manner.

Apparently, when Harry did decide to move back to the country that despises his wife and barely tolerates him (for the crime of … well, it’s unclear), he and Charles did speak over the phone.

At the time, the monarch and Prince William were “holidaying” (vacationing) at Balmoral in Scotland.

Reportedly, the royal family felt “blindsided” by the abrupt return to the UK.

Charles allegedly feels “perplexed” by an apparent lack of communication.

There are even claims that the royal family wonders at Harry and Meghan’s “motives.”

‘Such behavior just makes it harder to deal with the Sussexes’

“Harry has spoken openly about desperately wanting reconciliation,” an inside source noted.

“And yet he is the one keeping his father and his family in the dark about major developments such as moving back to the UK,” that insider then claimed.

“Such behavior just makes it harder to deal with the Sussexes or know their true motives for moving their entire lives back to Harry’s homeland,” the source alleged.

According to the insider: “The whole family [is] perplexed about the situation.”

The public understanding was that Harry and Meghan had a positive trip to the UK and a solid visit with Charles in July, and decided to move back — likely due to Charles’ health. What is “perplexing” about that?

We of course cannot confirm the claims that the Mirror’s alleged insiders might make.

However, on Monday, September 7, Charles did make a statement — by way of his royal chamberlain, a totally real job that exists in 2026 — confirming Harry and Meghan’s status in the UK.

They remain part of the royal family but are not expected to carry out duties as working royals.

Charles characterized them as “private citizens with commercial and charitable interests.”

This is exactly what Harry and Meghan chose to be back in early 2020. Charles’ message is merely a confirmation.