One Direction Reunites To Mourn Liam Payne: We’re ‘Devastated’

Reading Time: 3 minutes

When fans asked for a One Direction reunion, this was not what they had in mind.

As the music mourned the death of Liam Payne, the ones who knew him best were among the first to share their grief.

Though they haven’t been in a band together for nearly 10 years, the other members of One Direction came together to release a joint statement on the death of their friend and bandmate.

Prepare yourselves. This one is gonna hurt.

Simon Cowell with Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles, and Liam Payne from One Direction attend the “One Direction This Is Us” world premiere at the Empire Leicester Square on August 20, 2013. (Photo Credit: Ian Gavan/Getty Images for Sony Pictures)

One Direction Mourns Liam Payne

After Liam died on Wednesday, October 16, the former members of the beloved former pop boy band – yes, including Zayn – shared a joint statement sharing their grief.

“We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly,” One Direction wrote in a group statement.

“The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever,” the group added. “For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly.”

The tribute ended with a sign off from all of his bandmates.

“We love you, Liam – Louis, Zayn, Niall and Harry.”

Musicians Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, and Harry Styles of the band One Direction during the “One Direction iHeartRadio Album Release Party” hosted by Ryan Seacrest at the iHeartRadio Theater Los Angeles Clear Channel’s new music and events venue located at The Burbank Studios in Burbank, CA. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Clear Channel)

Liam’s Legacy With The Band

Despite admitting that the boy band life took its toll on him, Liam stuck with the group until the bitter end.

He stayed with the group even after Zayn decided to leave in March 2015,.

“I’d like to apologize to the fans if I’ve let anyone down, but I have to do what feels right in my heart”, Zayn said in the statement at the time.

“I am leaving because I want to be a normal 22-year-old who is able to relax and have some private time out of the spotlight. I know I have four friends for life in Louis, Liam, Harry and Niall. And I know they will continue to be the best band in the world.”

Shortly after Zayn departed, the guys made the decision to go on “hiatus” as One Direction, promising fans that they would reunite when the time was right.

That time never came.

For the last 9 years, each of the guys have done their own things, building their solo careers. In fact, the whole reason Liam was in Argentina was to see Niall perform on tour.

Liam Payne attends the World Premiere of “I Am Bolt” at Odeon Leicester Square on November 28, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

The Latest On His Death

Details began pouring in almost immediately after the news of Liam’s tragic death was confirmed.

The 911 call placed by the receptionist at the CasaSur Palermo hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, notified police that Liam’s life was “in danger.”

The hotel alleged that Liam was intoxicated on drugs and alcohol, and had been trashing his room at the time of the incident.

It remains unclear if Liam’s fall from the balcony that led to his death was accidental or intentional.

However, his cause of death has been revealed as of “multiple trauma” and “internal and external hemorrhage,” according to the National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office in Argentina.