Hayden Panettiere Sparks Sobriety Concerns With Latest Interview

Hayden Panettiere’s latest interview has prompted fears that the actress may have suffered a relapse.

As you may be aware, Hayden has battled alcoholism throughout her adult life.

But she checked into rehab and got sober in 2020. Shortly thereafter, the Scream VI star kicked off a major career comeback.

Hayden Panettiere attends amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2022 at Pacific Design Center on November 03, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

A Terrible Tragedy

In 2022, however, tragedy struck as Hayden’s brother, Jansen Panettiere, passed away at the age of 28.

Fans feared that the loss would trigger a relapse. And new footage posted by People has prompted further concerns that Hayden has fallen back into her old habits.

The video in question was posted earlier this week on People‘s Instagram page.

In the clip above, Hayden gushes about her daughter and offers a humorous anecdote about the nine-year-old’s Christmas pageant.

But many viewers were less concerned with the content of the conversation than with Hayden’s slurred speech and unusual mannerisms.

Has Hayden Panettiere Suffered a Relapse?

Hayden Panettiere attends The Hollywood Reporter Emmy Party on September 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

“Poor Hayden. Obviously not sober. Do better People,” one commenter wrote.

“There should be a law against doing interviews and also posting videos of a public figure OBVIOUSLY under the influence of something OR just not doing well. Shame. Reminds me of Anna Nicole…” another added.

“Feels like someone is capitalizing on addiction, this should not have been posted,” a third chimed in.

Hayden Panettiere attends 2022 amfAR Gala Los Angeles at Pacific Design Center on November 03, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

“This interview should be removed asap!!” Dancing With the Stars alum Peta Murgatroyd wrote on the post.

Hayden’s Darkest Days

In the past, Hayden has spoken candidly about her near death from alcoholism. And while she did not reveal to People if she’s relapsed at any point in the past four years, she did open up about the anguish she endured following her brother’s death.

“I had to see horrific paparazzi pictures of myself coming out of Jansen’s funeral, which happened in a very private place, and it was shocking,” Hayden said.

Hayden Panettiere attends Build Presents Charles Esten & Hayden Panettiere Discussing “Nashville” at AOL HQ on January 5, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

“My agoraphobia came out, which is something I’ve struggled with in the past,” she continued.

“I will always be heartbroken about it. I will never be able to get over it. No matter how many years go by, I will never get over his loss.

Here’s hoping that Hayden is taking care of herself and receiving whatever kind of help she needs.