Tom Selleck ‘Unrecognizable’ Ahead of ‘Blue Bloods’ Series Finale

Tom Selleck is sporting an “unrecognizable” new look.

Well all knew that big changes were coming for Tom Selleck in the wake of Blue Bloods‘ cancelation.

One thing that no one expected to change for the almost-80-year-old actor was his iconic mustache.

His new facial hair situation has the TV acting legend looking nearly unrecognizable. That’s unexpected for one of the most distinct famous faces of the past 40 years.

Tom Selleck visits the Build Series to discuss his show “Blue Bloods at Build Studio on September 29, 2017. (Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

What is Tom Selleck’s ‘unrecognizable’ new look?

Final episodes of Blue Bloods finished filming long ago. The bittersweet episodes is only weeks away.

As such, Tom Selleck doesn’t have a contractual need to keep himself looking a certain way. This is a time when people often see actors wind down intense diet and exercise routines, change haircuts, or make other adjustments.

But for 79-year-old Tom Selleck, his new look is downright scruffy. Eyewitnesses recently spotted his facial hair in a very different state (and yes, you can see it below).

Tom Selleck attends CBS’ “The Carol Burnett Show 50th Anniversary Special” at CBS Televison City on October 4, 2017. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

As Parade reports, eyewitnesses spotted Tom Selleck out running an errand near his ranch home in Thousand Oaks, California.

Normally, he sports a distinct mustache that has been the defining feature of his face for longer than most of us have been alive. However, this time, he was sporting a full beard.

On top of that, Selleck’s casual dress — normal clothing like shorts and a t-shirt — were very different from how people see him dress at events and on television. Probably because he was, you know, out running errands.

See Tom Selleck and his new look here

Obviously, Tom Selleck was a bit more put-together for his recent interview in which he swapped old Hollywood stories with Ted Danson.

He wasn’t running errands this time. But he was still sporting a bit of a beard despite his less casual dress.

Technically, his mustache is still there. He hasn’t shaved it off. But the presence of the rest of the beard makes it less of a defining feature and, well, just part of the beard.

Tom Selleck attends the PowerWomen 2013 awards on November 14, 2013. (Photo Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

It may surprise some longtime fans to know that Tom Selleck was not born with that mustache. When he made his acting debut on The Young And The Restless, he appeared fresh-faced and clean-shaven.

However, when he starred as the titular character on Magnum, P.I., Tom Selleck sported a mustache. It has become an indelible part of his public image.

The mustache has been such a keystone of Tom Selleck’s look that CBS wanted him to keep it for Blue Bloods, despite his role as a fictional police chief. Honestly, realism should always have reasonable limits on TV. Both because actors are people (don’t make your whole cast get crew cuts) and because television is a visual medium (don’t make your leading star unrecognizable).

Tom Selleck attends the 2nd Annual Paleyfest of “Blue Bloods” at the Paley Center For Media on October 18, 2014. (Photo Credit: Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images)

When is ‘Blue Bloods’ officially ending?

Blue Bloods will begin airing its final eight episodes on Friday, October 18.

The series airs on CBS. The network has canceled the long-running show (to Selleck’s disappointment), though thus far it appears to be going out strong.

Fourteen seasons is a good run. Especially in our streaming-era dystopia where one or two 8-episode seasons has become a bleak reality for so many projects.