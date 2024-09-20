‘The Little Couple’ Divorce Rumors & Marriage History, Explained

Are The Little Couple stars headed for a divorce?

The Little Couple was one of the most popular TLC shows before it went off the air in 2019. People enjoyed following the journeys of husband Bill Klein and wife Dr. Jen Arnold as they navigated life’s challenges with skeletal dysplasia.

Since the show has been off the air, the pair have been active on social media, documenting their lives for all to see.

But how much are fans NOT seeing seems to be the bigger question. In particular, there are some renewed fears that Bill and Jen are bound for a divorce.

Could The Little Couple be headed towards the same fate as many other celebrity couples? Let’s separate fact from fiction, as best we can.

‘The Little Couple’: How Their Marriage Began

“I remember it very, very, well,” Bill told TLC about meeting Jen for the first time.

Turns out, as children suffering from skeletal dysplasia, Bill and Jen were treated at the same hospital. Bill says they actually first met when they were 10 years old – the details may be fuzzy for Jen.

“I even remember the room that she was in. Nonetheless, she didn’t remember me, at all.”

All of that changed when they got older and ended up matching each other on an online dating service. The pair went on to tie the knot in 2009, with their journey to the altar documented in the first season of The Little Couple.

For twelve seasons, they shared every aspect of their life with the cameras: starting their careers, welcoming their 2 children, and sadly, Jen’s cancer battle.

‘The Little Couple’ Divorce Rumors

All too often, it seems that fans start voicing concerns when none need to be had.

As we mentioned, despite being off the air for over 5 years, Bill and Jen have been active on social media, sharing tons of family moments they’ve shared together and with their kids, Zoey and Will.

But social media also seems to be the culprit behind renewed rumors that their marriage is on the rocks. Back in 2021, Dr. Arnold took a job in Boston at a new hospital. It appeared to some fans that her husband did not travel with her to Beantown, arousing suspicions that they were headed for divorce.

Jen cut the noise off at the pass.

“I don’t know, there are some rumors that Bill and I are no longer together,” she explained in an Instagram Live (via InTouch).

“No, we are absolutely together, and we’re doing well, and we’re thankful that the move has gone well, and we’re excited about new schools, and new jobs, and just a whole new town in this adventure.”

A Different ‘Little Couple’ Divorce

There’s perhaps another reason some folks believed Bill and Jen were divorce bound.

At the same time The Little Couple was on the air, TLC was airing another series about a family with dwarfism, Little People, Big World.

This show followed Amy and Matt Roloff, a pair of farmers living in Oregon. The couple had four kids: Zach, Jeremy, Molly, and Jacob.

Matt, Amy, and Zach have dwarfism, while Jeremy, Molly, and Jacob are of average height.

Like The Little Couple, Little People, Big World was a huge success. In fact, one of the key differences between the shows is that the latter is still on the air. In 2024, it actually aired its 25th season.

The other big difference is that the show’s key couple actually did get divorce. Unlike Dr. Jen and Bill, Amy and Matt couldn’t make their marriage work. In 2016, after over 20 years together, they filed for divorce.

Amy has since remarried, while Matt is engaged to his new fiancee.

Will ‘The Little Couple’ Ever Return To TV?

The short answer to this question is it depends.

The good news is that the show did not end because of Bill and Dr. Jen.

At the time, the reality series was marred by a scandal of sorts — but one that thankfully (refreshingly, even) did not involve the stars.

The point of contention — and lawsuit — was between Discovery Communications and the show’s production company, LMNO Productions.

Discovery alleged that LMNO was extorting money out of them by falsifying production costs on The Little Couple in order to pocket more money and cheat profit participants out of their fair shares.

LMNO accused Discovery of engaging in a criminal conspiracy to steal multiple shows that they produce out from under them.

It was shaping up to be a nasty court battle, and left fans and viewers wondering when it would ever end.

However, Variety reported that Discovery Communications and LMNO Productions settled their lawsuit in 2018.

As for the stars themselves, they’ve heard from the fans and know how badly they want the show back.

For now, it seems like just a matter of time.

“I saw someone post that a few episodes from our final season (14 seasons omg) are airing tomorrow night on @tlc . I can’t believe it’s been 5 years since we last made an episode ;).” Bill Klein posted on Instagram during a marathon.

He was quick to clarify that they were not “doing anything like that at present,” but it’s not to say that, in the near future, we won’t be hearing about a reunion.

Let’s just hope it’s not a special called The Little Couple: Divorce Edition.