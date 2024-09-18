Eric Roberts' Health Concerns: Is He In Any Condition to Compete on 'DWTS'?

Concerns about Eric Roberts’ health are circulating on social media following the actor’s debut on Dancing With the Stars Tuesday night.

Eric has been in the spotlight for over 40 years, but until recently, he had remained quiet about the details of his personal life.

But in his new memoir, Runaway Train, Eric opens up like never before about his personal demons and his long road to recovery.

Eric Roberts attends the Premiere Of Netflix’s “The Irishman” at TCL Chinese Theatre on October 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Eric Roberts’ Painful Past

In the book, Eric goes into detail about his difficult childhood and his complex relationship with sister Julia Roberts.

It couldn’t have been easy to share so much about the darkest times in his life, and Eric is being widely praised for his candor.

According to excerpts published by People, Eric describes his father as an abusive alcoholic who “was a very screwed-up individual and not safe for me, or anyone, to have as a father.”

Eric Roberts attends the LA premiere of Telemundo’s “La Reina Del Sur” Season 2 at Avalon Hollywood on April 09, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

At 17, Eric moved to New York to pursue acting.

He found success almost immediately with roles in King of the Gypsies, Star 80, and Pope of Greenwich Village, in which he costarred with Mickey Rourke.

In 1985, Roberts received an Oscar nomination for his role as an escaped convict in a film titled Runaway Train.

Eric Roberts attends the 3rd Annual French Riviera Film Festival at The Beverly Hills Hotel on July 14, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Eric would go on to rack up an astonishing 700 film and television credits. In 2017 alone, he worked on 74 different movies.

But he experienced many ups and downs during the height of his fame.

Eric Roberts’ Health Struggles Come to Light

A 2018 Vanity Fair profile revealed that Eric suffered a near-fatal motorcycle accident while high on cocaine in 1981.

The crash left him with a traumatic brain injury that completely upended his life.

Eric Roberts attends the Global Premiere Screening of “Babylon” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“I was in a coma. My speech was very retarded. I had to learn how to walk again and talk again. It was really hard,” Eric told the outlet.

Eric eventually regained his speech and mobility, but his struggles with substance abuse continued.

Eric’s Battle With Addiction

According to his wife, Eliza Roberts, Eric has been sober since 1995.

but he says he still feels the consequences of his decades-long addictions to cocaine and alcohol.

Eric Roberts and Eliza Roberts attend “LUMINA” LA Premiere at Television Academy on June 28, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Luminamovie LLC)

In 1992, Eric lost custody of daughter Emma Roberts due to his substance abuse.

“Of course, the biggest consequence of my drug use was losing Emma,” he writes in the book.

Eric says he also regrets comments that he made while under the influence, such as the multiple times he remarked, “If it wasn’t for me, there would be no Julia Roberts.”

“I hope Julia will accept this public apology. It was an asinine thing to have said,” he writes in his book.

We hope, for the sake of all involved, that Eric will be able to find the peace and redemption he seeks.