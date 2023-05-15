Colton Underwood: Controversial Bachelor Star MARRIES Longtime Boyfriend Jordan C. Brown!

Well, folks, another Bachelor star has tied the knot.

And once again, the show that touts itself as the most popular dating franchise in TV history had nothing to do with the successful love match!

According to a new report from TMZ, Colton Underwood married his boyfriend of two years, Jordan C. Brown, over the weekend.

And this couple’s road to the altar couldn’t have been any more twisty!

Colton Underwood is married! (Photo via Instagram)

As you may recall, Colton Underwood handed out roses and broke hearts on the 23rd season of The Bachelor.

Underwood started dating Cassie Randolph after they met on the show, but the relationship soured in a hurry.

In September of 2020, Randolph was granted a restraining order against Underwood after alleging that he had stalked and harassed her.

Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph had a good run. It ultimately did not end in marriage. (Photo via ABC)

In April of 2021, Colton came out as gay, and he started dating Jordan shortly thereafter.

On Saturday, the couple tied the knot at the Carneros Resort and Spa in Napa Valley in front of about 200 guests.

Colton sold the photo rights to People magazine — hey, ex-reality stars need to make a buck when and where they can — but he also posted a few pics on his Instagram page.

Colton tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Jordan C. Brown at a ceremony in Napa Valley. (Photo via Instagram)

In the caption to his wedding post, Colton implicitly acknowledged the difficulties that he’s endured since entering the spotlight.

“Peace. what a wild few years leading to the most perfect weekend with our friends and families,” he wrote.

“Thank you for the love and support.”

Colton Underwood is out and proud. We admire his courage in admitting this to the world. (Photo via Instagram)

It’s certainly been a difficult few years for Colton.

But it sounds like he’s eager to find more secure footing in the world, and Jordan might be just the guy to help Colton level out.

According to TMZ, Jordan is a political consultant and activist who has already served as a stabilizing influence in Colton’s life.

Colton Underwood could not be happier. He’s pictured here with his new husband, Jordan C. Brown. (Photo via Instagram)

Insiders say Jordan is a big hit with Colton’s family and friends, all of whom couldn’t be happier about the match.

“We wanted to break some of the traditional norms of what a ceremony and a wedding look like,” Underwood said of his big day.

Well, it sounds like there are brighter days ahead for Colton Underwood.

Colton Underwood posted this photo of himself on his official Instagram page in the year 2021. It was the same year he met Jordan C. Brown. (Photo via Instagram)

And it just goes to show that happiness after The Bachelor really is possible!

Even so, your best bet is just to avoid going on the show entirely.

The franchise’s track record of creating successful marriages remains abysmal!