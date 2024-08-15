Travis Kelce Creeps Out Swifties In His Acting Debut In Ryan Murphy’s Next Scary Show 

Travis Kelce’s officially turning into Troy Botlon!

Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, who has already proven he’s a personality off the football field, is now launching his acting career in a big way.

While being on TV is nothing new for him – remember his reality show? – Travis now has to tap into character acting.

And that character is shrouded in mystery!

NFL football player Travis Kelce smiles at the 18th hole on day three of the 2024 American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on July 14, 2024. (Photo Credit: Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

Travis Kelce Makes Acting Debut In Ryan Murphy’s New Show ‘Grotesquerie’

The last place you’d think to find Travis is chilling amongst demons and nuns, yet here we are!

When it was announced that the KC Chiefs tight end was bound for TV, it made sense when Prime named him the host of their upcoming reality show, Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity?

What floored others was, shortly after, it was confirmed that Travis would also be starring in Ryan Murphy’s new horror-thriller series, Grotesquerie, alongside Niecy Nash-Betts.

When the trailer dropped on August 15, everyone got a first glimpse at Travis in action – and not everyone was thrilled about it!

“As much of a Travis stan that I am this is too scary for me,” wrote one fan on X.

“I love Travis Kelce, but that’s a big no from me on his new show,” wrote another.

Apparently, the show is just too out there for his – and perhaps even Taylor Swift’s – normal fan base.

But is it really THAT scary? Well…

Ryan Murphy’s ‘Grotesquerie’ Lives Up To It’s Name

The official synopsis for “Grotesquerie” starts off like this: “A series of heinous crimes have unsettled a small community. Detective Lois Tryon (Nash-Betts) feels these crimes are eerily personal, as if someone — or something — is taunting her.”

Ok, ok – an ominous vibe to be sure. But nothing we haven’t heard of before.

Then there’s a tease about a “strained relationship with her daughter” and some “inner demons” she needs to contend with. Again, par for the course.

But then, things take a hard left turn:

“With no leads and unsure of where to turn, she accepts the help of Sister Megan (Micaela Diamond), a nun and journalist with the Catholic Guardian. Sister Megan, with her own difficult past, has seen the worst of humanity, yet she still believes in its capacity for good. Lois, on the other hand, fears the world is succumbing to evil. As Lois and Sister Megan string together clues, they find themselves ensnared in a sinister web that only seems to raise more questions than answers.”

Now, pair that description with the trailer above – and this thing has nightmare written all over it!

But the question you’re likely asking yourself is this: where does Travis fit into all of this?

(Hulu/Youtube)

Travis Kelce’s ‘Grotesquerie’ Character Is A Mystery

The IMDB page for the show says Kelce will appear in all 10 episodes, which means he plays a large role.

But what role is that? Well, not even FX is spoiling that one just yet.

In the press release, announcing the cast and characters, this is how he’s listed:

The series stars Niecy Nash-Betts as “Detective Lois Tryon,” Courtney B. Vance as “Marshall Tryon,” Lesley Manville as “Nurse Redd,” Micaela Diamond as “Sister Megan,” Nicholas Alexander Chavez as “Father Charlie,” Raven Goodwin as “Merritt Tryon” and Travis Kelce.

That’s it! Nothing else!

Guess we’ll just have to wait to see what happens when the show debuts.

“Grotesquerie” premieres September 25 on FX at 10 p.m. ET/PT and will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.