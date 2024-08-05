Jennifer Aydin's 'RHONJ' Reboot Taunt Angers Fans Worried About Show's Future

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jennifer Aydin spoke on the RHONJ reboot reports…

And now, she’s landed herself in hot water with her tone-deaf response.

Andy Cohen’s The Real Housewives of New Jersey comments hinted at upcoming changes to the longtime Bravo series.

Well, Jennifer Aydin had something to say about that. And she’s not eliciting a positive fan reaction.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin was quick to pick fights with and belittle her castmates. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Is the ‘RHONJ’ reboot really happening?

This summer, Andy Cohen opened up about upcoming changes to The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

His comments suggested a revamp of RHONJ. While he didn’t say that it would be a true reboot — that is, an all new cast — there could be serious changes and new faces.

Naturally, word of this quickly spun into a belief that every Housewife on RHONJ will soon be out of a job. Well, out of this job.

Andy stressed that he had been “riffing” when he joked to an argumentative caller than there would be “all new faces” on a RHONJ “reboot.” Are changes on the way? Almost certainly. But the reaction has been overblown.

(The caller in question had been a diehard Teresa Giudice fan, and wanted Melissa Gorga and Margaret Josephs gone)

Since his off-the-cuff remark made its way around the internet, multiple Housewives have responded. Including Jennifer Aydin.

Teresa Giudice accused her own sister-in-law of putting her behind bars during the The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 Reunion special. (Image Credit: Bravo)

What did Jennifer Aydin say about the ‘RHONJ’ reboot rumors?

As you can see in the @bravosnarkside video below, which features a TikTok montage of multiple Housewives, Jennifer Aydin spoke on the RHONJ reboot story.

First, she emphasized that she believes that Bravo will make the best decision. That is, she was very diplomatically not biting the hand that currently feeds her.

“People sit there and like, ‘Oh, what if you didn’t do the show?’ I mean I don’t know,” Jennifer Aydin said. “I guess I will go back to counting my Ferraris and all the bathrooms and go back to my fabulous life.”

While having numerous bathrooms in a home suggests that it is newer, larger, and more expensive, it can be an odd status symbol. Some would argue that it sounds more desperate than the line about Ferraris.

Other criticisms in the comments described her as trying too hard. This is not uncommon among Real Housewives. Some (allegedly) rent nicer houses than they could afford without the show, simply to project a more opulent lifestyle for Bravo viewers.

Anyone at risk for losing a high-paying gig has two choices. They can beg to keep their job, or they can act like they don’t need it. Both have their merits. Jennifer Aydin has responded to the RHONJ reboot rumors with the latter. Only time will tell how that works out for her.

As for the show … we won’t actually know what comes next until after Bravo decides. And that’ll likely be after this season.