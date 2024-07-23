Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Baby Name: REVEALED!

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Ryan Reynolds has let the adorable cat out of the precious bag.

Many months after the actor and his famous wife, Blake Lively, welcomed their fourth child, Reynolds took the stage with his co-stars and director Shawn Levy during the New York City premiere of his latest film, Deadpool & Wolverine.

At one point, he praised Lively’s outfit.

At another… he revealed the name of the couple’s latest family member!

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend the “Deadpool & Wolverine” New York Premiere on July 22, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

“I want to start by saying thank you to my wife Blake, who is here,” Reynolds told the audience, adding:

“I want to thank my kids James, Inez, Betty, Olin, who are here: I hope that, if I’m lucky, this moment will be the most traumatic thing — that is, the contents of this movie — that happens in your wondrous life.

“I love that my entire family is here.”

Yup, there it is: Olin.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Back in May, Reynolds appeared on The Today Show and assured viewers that good friend Taylor Swift did NOT actually drop his baby’s name as part of her Tortured Poets Department album.

“We always wait for Taylor to tell us what the child’s name is,” he joked at the time. “And I will say this, we’re still waiting.”

Lively and Reynolds welcomed baby number-four on February 12, 2023. They have not revealed the sex of their youngest child.

The totally awesome spouses are also parents to James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend “The Adam Project” New York Premiere on February 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Reynolds and Lively got married in September 2012 and sincerely come across like the happiest couple in Hollywood.

Yes, despite those divorce rumors.

In response to Lively’s July 22 Instagram post praising Deadpool & Wolverine, one fan remarked:

“You and Ryan need to post more of each other, there were rumors going around that you two got divorced and I didn’t believe it because you two are literally the perfect couple.”

Lively, undeterred by such speculation, simply responded as follows:

“haha they wish.”

We really don’t. We hope these two last forever and keep having gorgeous children!