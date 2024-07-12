Sharon Stone Reenacts THAT ‘Basic Instinct’ Moment, Breaks the Internet

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Sharon Stone is turning heads. But then, she always has.

In recent years and in decades past, Sharon Stone’s body has been a memorable element of her legendary career.

The entertainment industry — much like the world — is weird about human bodies, women, and especially women’s bodies. Sharon Stone’s role in Basic Instinct remains a touchstone for that.

Now, at 66, she’s wearing lingerie and reenacting her most famous, most iconic moment from that film.

Sharon Stone attends the 49th Chaplin Award Honoring Jeff Bridges at Lincoln Center on April 29, 2024. (Photo Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

To no one’s surprise, Sharon Stone’s still got it

The incomparable Sharon Stone took to her Instagram on Thursday, July 11 to share a jaw-dropping photo of herself.

As you can see below, the beloved actress sat in a chair with one leg crossed over the other.

Only the placement of her legs and the crimson lingerie kept the post within the bounds of Instagram’s notorious content rules. But there’s more to the photo than a hot actress showing her stuff.

“Basically,” Sharon Stone began her Instagram caption. “Yours.”

Like her pose and, well, everything else about the image, her caption refers to what may still be her most indelible role: portraying Catherine Tramell in the 1992 erotic thriller, Basic Instinct.

Of course, that film (which we are sorry to say is from 32 entire years ago) had her wearing an alluring white ensemble. No one minds the change to red, however.

Sharon Stone speaks onstage during the 35th GLAAD Media Awards – Los Angeles at The Beverly Hilton on March 14, 2024. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for GLAAD)

Sharon Stone can turn heads at any age

The comments are, of course, full of well-deserved praise.

As we noted, the world tends to be incredibly weird about women’s bodies. That’s true at almost any age, unfortunately — but generally, a woman in her 60s receives inordinate social pressures to cover up.

Fans as well as her own (famous) personal friends flooded her Instagram with affirmations. And while saying “wow, ma’am, you sure are hot” isn’t exactly activism, it’s something that’s encouraging to see in a world that so often seems to discard women once they hit various age milestones in (relatively) early adulthood.

Sharon Stone attends the Los Angeles premiere of Focus Features’ “The Bikeriders” at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 17, 2024. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

In 1992’s Basic Instinct, Michael Douglas portrayed Detective Nick Curran. Sharon Stone’s character is acting out during an interrogation, speaking about sex and also making sure that they cannot miss how alluring she is.

This is when she, very famously, uncrosses and recrosses her legs. That scene is how she reveals, to the audience and to the fictional police, that she is not wearing any underwear.

It may sound contradictory, but even in our extremely repressed era of cinema — where erotic thrillers are almost impossible to make, when only around 2% of films feature sex scenes — that iconic moment has aged very well. Many argue that it’s foundational to Sharon Stone’s career. It was certainly a bold step for the film industry, too.