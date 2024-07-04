Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker Welcome First Child! EVER!

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Move over, America.

We have another major birthday to acknowledge this week.

According to TMZ and other celebrity gossip outlets, Vanessa Hudgens just welcomed her very first child alongside husband Cole Tucker.

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker attend the world premiere of “Tick, TickBoom!” on the opening night of AFI Fest at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on November 10, 2021. (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

We don’t really know any further details — gender, measurements, heck, even the actual day he/she arrived.

All we can report is that TMZ posted photos on Wednesday of Hudgens leaving a hospital in Santa Monica … in a wheelchair. With a tiny baby in her arms.

That’s pretty solid evidence we’d say, huh?

The High School Musical alum announced her pregnancy on the 2024 Oscars red carpet in March by showing off a gorgeous baby bump.

Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens attend the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia)

The very exciting news came three months after the star and the professional baseball player exchanged vows in Tulum, Mexico.

“I couldn’t have dreamt it to be any better,” the actress told Vogue in December about the couple’s nuptials, which were attended by some of her former Disney Channel colleagues.

“I knew it was going to be magical, but it exceeded my expectations.”

Prior to falling for Tucker, Hudgens famously dated Zac Efron and then Austin Butler.

Vanessa Hudgens attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Aliah Anderson/Getty Images)

“Vanessa is glowing and embracing this new chapter. She couldn’t be happier during this time,” a source told Entertainment Tonight prior to this birth.

“She can’t wait to be a mom and wants to provide and set a positive example for her little one. She is such a hands-on person in everything she does and this will undoubtedly translate into her parenting style. Cole has been catering to her every need. He’s a family man and is actively involved.

“He wants to be the best dad he can be. This is a dream come true for both of them. They are still living on cloud nine and loving married life.”

As it happens, meanwhile, Tucker turned 28 years old on July 3.

“Happy birthday to my slice of heaven,” Hudges wrote in honor of the occasion via Instagram, uploading a post that featured photos of the couple and Tucker and their dog.

She added at the time, addressing the father of her first child directly:

“You make the world a brighter place just by being you.”