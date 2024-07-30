Candace Cameron Bure’s Former ‘View’ Cohosts Slam Her Olympics Criticism

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Candace Cameron Bure has gone from host of The View to Hot Topic.

Following the backlash from Cameron and Christian supporters against the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony, the hosts of the hit daytime talk show weigh in.

Needless to say, they are not Team Candace.

Though they did not name drop Candace specifically, the four panelists agreed the outrage over the drag-centric opening ceremony segment was, well, unnecessary.

Whoopi Goldber and the hosts of ‘The View’ weigh in on the Olympics hot topic. (ABC/Youtube)

Whoopi Goldberg’s Message To Candace Cameron Bure: Come One!

When The View returned on Monday July 29,two days after the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony, Whoopi Goldberg and her fellow hosts dove right into Hot Topics.

“It’s like, come on y’all –– it’s the Olympics! Stop!” Whoopi Goldberg said. “They’re not trying to do anything except talk about the history. They’re showing you the history.”

In case you haven’t been following: Candace Cameron Bure felt the drag performance during the opening ceremony alluded to Leonardo da Vinci’s iconic late 15th century painting depicting his interpretation of the Last Supper of Jesus Christ. She called the performance “disgusting.”

However, it has since been confirmed by organizers that the performance as in reference to a 17th century painting titled “The Feast of the Gods” by Dutch artist Jan van Bijlert, which depicts the Greek gods of Olympus crowded around a long table.

Still, the damage had been done and people’s minds – including Candace’s – could not be swayed.

Which made Whoopi and co. that much angrier.

Rather than taking “20 hours to write an email,” the Oscar-winner suggested that individuals who were “not happy” with the vignette simply “watch something else.”

“Just turn the TV off!” Whoopi exclaimed. “Watch something else! Put the newspaper down, don’t look at the pictures, these are choices. These are our choices. You have the ability.”

“Forget what Instagram is telling you,” she went on. “If you don’t like it, go to something else! You don’t have to stay! You have it in your power to make the change.”

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – APRIL 15: Candace Cameron Bure attends the “Unsung Hero” Nashville World Premiere at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on April 15, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

The View Cohosts All Agree: You’re Missing The ‘Message’

Sara Haines, who often talks openly about her religion, agreed with Whoopi that the performance was not meant “to be subversive, nor to mock or to shock,” but rather “to send a message of love, a message of inclusion and not at all to divide.”

“I get so frustrated with religion,” Sara admitted, before offering some advice to her fellow followers of faith. “Don’t go by the literal letter of the bible, go by the example of the word –– which is live with the grace, live with the forgiveness.”

Ana Navarro then weighed in to point out that the Last Supper-evoking drag segment “was a very small part” of an event that was nearly four hours long.

“It’s what’s consumed so much of America, I guess, and I would say, it happens every four years,” Navarro said. “There are young people who train their entire lives, to be there to represent our countries. Can we please give them the focus?”

Yes, please – can we just watch Simone Biles dominate please???