Suni Lee’s Illness: US Olympic Gymnast Battling Incurable Kidney Disease

Throughout her stellar career, Suni Lee has never let illness stand in the way of her dreams.

Qualifying for the US Olympic gymnastics team is a stunning achievement under any circumstances.

But in Suni’s case, it’s made all the more impressive by the many health battles she’s fought and won along the way.

Sunisa Lee of Team United States poses with her gold medal after winning the Women’s All-Around Final on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Suni won three medals at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, including a gold in the artistic individual all-around event.

But the health issues that she encountered in the years since made it unclear if Suni would be able to compete in Paris.

What Is the Nature of Suni Lee’s Illness?

Bronze Medalist Sunisa Lee of Team United States poses with her medal on the podium during the Women’s Uneven Bars Final medal ceremony on day nine of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on August 01, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

In 2023, after suffering from persistent swelling in her ankles, face, hands, and legs, Lee announced that she would be stepping away from college gymnastics in order to focus on her health.

“I have been dealing with a non-gymnastics health-related issue involving my kidneys. For my safety, the medical team did not clear me to train and compete over the last few weeks,” she wrote on Twitter at the time, according to Today.

“I am blessed and thankful to be working with the best specialized medical team to treat and manage my diagnosis. My focus at this time is my health and recovery.”

Sunisa Lee of Team United States poses with her gold medal after winning the Women’s All-Around Final on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Suni has not provided many specifics about her illness, except to confirm that it is incurable.

Suni Becomes an Inspiration to People Battling Chronic Illness

Speaking with Today’s Hoda Kotb in an interview that aired in early July 2024 just before the Paris games, Suni revealed that her health issues complicated her training.

But she remained steadfast in her determination to return to the Olympics.

“There were so many times where I thought about quitting and just giving up because I was so sick, and it was just so hard to stay motivated, watching everybody get better, and I’m just like, I can’t even get back into the gym and constantly doubting myself,” the 21-year-old recalled.

Sunisa Lee of Team United States poses with her gold medal after winning the Women’s All-Around Final on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

“But once I had those people around me who lifted me up and supported me and just made sure that I was good, I knew that this is something that I wanted,” Suni added.

“We didn’t think I would be here.

“So getting through all of those events and … everything that we had to go through this week to get to where we are right now, it was just such a hard, incredible journey.”

Sunisa Lee of Team United States reacts after competing on uneven bars during the Women’s All-Around Final on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Now, with the support of veteran teammates like Simone Biles, Suni is hoping to once again bring home the gold.

Like millions of Americans, we’ll be watching and rooting her on.