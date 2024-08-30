Lucy-Bleu Knight’s Cause of Death: Slash’s Stepdaughter Passes Away at 25

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Lucy Bleu-Knight — the stepdaughter of Guns ‘N’ Roses guitarist Slash — passed away at the age of 25 in July, and now the cause of death has been confirmed.

Lucy died at “a private residence,” and being so young, it was natural for fans to be concerned about how she died.

Well, an autopsy was performed, and now the cause of her death has finally been confirmed.

Lucy-Bleu Knight’s Cause of Death Confirmed

While the autopsy had been completed, Lucy-Bleu’s cause of death was originally listed as “deferred.”

However, according to a press release from the Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s Office, it was confirm Slash’s stepdaughter died of “hydrogen sulphide toxicity”.

In short, she died by suicide, according to People.

The reason the medical examiners waited this long to release a specific cause was likely due to waiting on additional information, such as the results of a toxicology report.

Those results have not been shared at this time.

Slash’s Mourns His Step-Daughter

Slash shared the tragic news of his stepdaughter’s death on social media back in June.

The rock legend described Lucy-Bleu as the “beloved daughter of Meegan Hodges and Mark Knight, stepdaughter of Samantha Somers Knight and Slash, sister of Scarlet Knight, stepsister of London and Cash Hudson.”

He also her called her an “incredibly talented artist, a passionate dreamer and a charming, lovable, sweet soul.” His full tribute is below.

He noted that she “passed away peacefully in Los Angeles on July 19, 2024.”

Lucy-Bleu’s Final Words Revealed on Instagram

Lucy’s Instagram account had been inactive since January, but on Monday, a scheduled post appeared on the page.

“Whether I made you feel excluded, manipulated/ controlled you, told you to quit your day job from the comfort of being financially supported by my parents, or drowned real issues in toxic positivity-I am sorry,” she captioned the photo above.

“Countless missed opportunities and connections due to a disgustingly big ego, insecure heart and fear of being vulnerable,” Lucy-Bleu added.

“May my soul learn to evolve from my poor job at being Lucy-Bleu. Peace.”

The post has led many commenters to the conclusion that Lucy took her own life.

But it’s important to note that that’s just speculation at this point.

“You have nothing to apologize for, I’ll see you again, I love you. I’ve got you,” one friend of Lucy’s commented on the post.

“We love you Lucy always have and always will. May you rest in peace with angels beautiful soul. See you on the other side angel,” another wrote, according to In Touch.

Slash Pays Tribute to Lucy-Bleu

Slash was similarly effusive in a loving tribute to his late stepdaughter.

“Lucy-Bleu was an incredibly talented artist, a passionate dreamer, and a charming, lovable, sweet soul,” he wrote on Instagram.

“The family asks for privacy at this time and requests that social media speculation be kept to a minimum as they grieve and process this devastating loss.”

As the list of stars we’ve lost in 2024 continues to grow, it’s important to bear in mind that it’s the substance of a person’s life and not the circumstances of their death that really matters.

Our thoughts go out to Lucy-Bleu’s loved ones during this enormously difficult time.