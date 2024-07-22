Sean Garinger’s Cause Of Death Confirmed: 16 & Pregnant Alum Dead at 20

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Very, very sad news today out of the universe of reality television:

Sean Garinger, best known for appearing on 16 and Pregnant alongside his ex-girlfriend Selena Gutierrez, passed away following a horrific ATV accident in February.

He was 20 years old.

Now, officials have released his cause of death. While it’s not surprising, it’s still devastating to hear.

Sean Garinger during his time on 16 and Pregnant. May he rest in peace. (MTV)

Sean Garinger’s Cause Of Death After ATV Accident

According to his mother, Sean was moving an ATV from one parking spot to another in front of his home in Boone, North Carolina on February 28 when the fatal incident occurred.

“He was just moving [the ATV] from one parking spot to the next for me, so I could back into park,” Mary Hobbs told The Sun on.

“He pulled [in] front of me to park the ATV and the ground gave way from all the rain and mud.”

Sean Garinger and Selena Gutierrez on 16 and Pregnant. (TEENMOM/YOUTUBE)

The vehicle then flipped and “crushed” his skull, Hobbs said in terrifying and terrible detail.

“I ran to neighbors trying to get someone to help me get the ATV off of him. No one answered. I ran back to him,” Hobbs continued. “By that time, I realized he wasn’t alive anymore.”

Months later, his official cause of death was deemed blunt force injury to the head.

TMZ obtained the docs from the Raleigh, NC Medical Examiner’s office, and the report on his February death says his skull was fractured in multiple places

Just truly awful.

The Family He Left Behind

Selena and Sean starred on Sason 6B of the aforementioned MTV program.

They welcomed daughter Dareli in October 2020 and then daughter Esmi in June 2022.

The couple, whose struggles were chronicled on 16 and Pregnant in March 2021, were reportedly dating other people at the time Garinger died.

However, Sean paid a visit to his ex just a week before the accident.

Sean Garinger appeared on 16 and Pregnant in 2021. (MTV)

Known to his friends as “Squishy,” the South Dakota native is described in his obituary as “military brat who touched lives all around the country.

“He never knew a stranger, regardless of age, and was always willing to lend a helping hand. His kind and generous nature endeared him to all who knew him.”

This remembrance went on as follows:

“Sean had a passion for living life to the fullest.

“He enjoyed driving RC cars, sky diving, shark diving, dirt bikes, flying his drone, driving ATVs, surfing, and spending time in the ocean. His adventurous spirit and love for excitement were evident in all aspects of his life.”

Sean Garinger with his first child on an episode of 16 and Pregnant. (MTV)

“There was a huge part of my heart that died with my son on Wednesday,” Mary concluded to The Sun.

Hobbs, who said she lay next to her son until an ambulance arrived on that tragic day, also said of Sean:

“We bonded over music, fast cars and shooting guns and taking new adventures.

“Sean brightened my world in a way no one else could ever come close to. He was my baby boy, my squishy, my heartbeat.”

May Sean Garinger rest in peace.