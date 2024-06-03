The Bachelorette Season 21: Meet Jenn Tran’s Men!

As previously reported, Jenn Tran has made history.

Now, however, the question becomes:

To whom will she make love on Season 21 of The Bachelorette?!? Forever and ever?

Jenn Tran will be the first-ever Bachelorette of Asian American descent. (DISNEY/JOHN FLEENOR)

Back in late March, ABC announced Tran as the first-ever Bachelorette of Asian American descent.

Now, the same network has announced the cast of suitors that will soon be vying for Tran’s heart.

“I want someone to ground me,” Tran previously explained of how she views romance. “I bring fiery energy and I want someone to have a little bit of fiery energy, but also to ground me a little bit. Put me in a place.

Are you ready to meet the men who might fit this description?

Based on series history, one of the following contestants (whose official bio is included below) will end Season 21 engaged to Tran and will then split from Tran a few months later…

(Disney/Richard Middlesworth)

Aaron is an aerospace engineer who is ready to love someone to the moon and back. If he looks familiar, it might be because his twin brother, Noah, famously found love on Bachelor in Paradise.

Aaron and Noah are extremely close and even more competitive. They come from a big family of 11 kids.

Aaron is a romantic who is excited about the opportunity to find true love with Jenn and can’t wait to meet our leading lady. When Aaron isn’t working hard building satellites to send into space, he loves spending time on the lake, playing volleyball, and perfecting his golf game.

This engineer says he’s emotionally available and is ready to meet the girl of his dreams. We can’t wait to see if he and Jenn find a love that’s out of this world.

(Disney/Richard Middlesworth)

Austin is a California boy who loves the beach, sushi, and the idea of finding someone to share them both with for the rest of his life. He just needs to find a woman who will appreciate and accept his mullet.

The sales exec is looking for an honest, loving, fun woman with whom to start a family. While he’s passionate about his career in sales, Austin is constantly thinking ahead, saying, “Everything tha tI do is for my future. I can’t wait to give my future wife and kids the life they deserve.”

When Austin isn’t working, he loves playing baseball, attending Padres baseball games, and calling his mom.

Austin is just as sweet as he is handsome, and we are excited to see if sparks fly when he meets our Bachelorette.

(Disney/Richard Middlesworth)

Brendan is an adventure-seeking Canadian who won’t apologize for fighting for love.The commercial real estate broker seems to have it all with a successful career, great friends and loving family, but one major piece is missing: his wife.

Brendan has had multiple long-term relationships but has been unlucky in love. His last girlfriend left him for his best friend, and since then, he says dating apps just don’t work for him.

Brendan much prefers life with a partner by his side. While he might be shy at first, he’s extremely kind, loyal and empathetic once you get to know him.

He loves a spontaneous excursion and is hoping Jenn is ready to jump headfirst with him into the adventure of a lifetime.

(Disney/Richard Middlesworth)

This small-town boy has big dreams when it comes to finding love. Brett has great energy, strong confidence and a lot of personality to go around.

Though Brett loves to be the life of the party and won’t turn down anyone who challenges him to a dance-off, underneath his outgoing exterior is an authentic man with a sensitive soul who’s ready to find “the one.”

Brett’s parents have been married for over 30 years, and he wants to find a love that can stand the test of time like theirs has.

He is looking for a woman who he can connect with on a deep level emotionally and who also has a good sense of humor. Brett can’t wait to meet Jenn and see if she’s the woman he’s been looking for!

(Disney/Richard Middlesworth)

Brian has both humor and heart. He packed up his big personality and Long Island accent, and moved to Florida to chase his dreams and enjoy the hot weather.

He can’t wait to meet the Bachelorette and says, “I hope to meet the woman of my dreams, my partner in crime, my queen.”

He’s looking for a strong and confident woman with whom he can plant roots. When the aesthetics consultant isn’t helping people feel like their most beautiful selves, he loves spending time with his family, specifically his nieces and nephews. His parents served in the NYPD and FDNY.

Brian is pumped for the chance to fall in love again and can’t wait for his Bachelorette journey to begin.

(Disney/Richard Middlesworth)

Will you accept this rosé?! Dakota the certified sommelier is ready to sweep Jenn off her feet with his good looks, goofy personality and eternal optimism.

Dakota has been a caretaker of others for a lot of his life and is hoping to start a relationship where they can be there for each other. He is wise beyond his years and is very proud of his career as a sommelier.

Dakota promises he’s here for the right reasons saying, “I truly believe the Bachelorette came at a divine time with where I’m at in my life, and Jenn is the kind of woman I hope to meet.”

He hopes to take her to his hometown where he can show her around all the gorgeous vineyards and toast to their future together. Will Jenn be the perfect pairing this sommelier has been looking for?

(Disney/Richard Middlesworth)

Devin is the full package and is so ready to meet his match. This business owner is 100% husband material and dreams of surprising his partner with romantic gestures throughout their relationship.

Devin is extremely hardworking, passionate about his career, and proud of the business he’s built.

When he’s not working, he loves running and spending time with his dog, Charlie—these two are a package deal. Devin is hoping his future wife is honest, kind, and embraces his big personality. He admits he’s a bit loud and loves to talk.

Devin is truly here to find his person and hopefully return home with Jenn by his side.

(Disney/Richard Middlesworth)

Dylan might be young, but he knows exactly what he wants in life and is very serious about finding a wife with whom to settle down.

His parents are still together and have provided him with the example of love he hopes to find in life. Dylan is looking for a partner with similar morals to his, who wants a family, and with whom he feels instant chemistry.

The medical student is smart and empathetic, and plans on becoming a doctor one day. When he isn’t working toward his goals, Dylan loves listening to Drake and attending Sacramento Kings games.

Despite not having luck in the love department yet, Dylan says he’s the kind of guy to bring home to parents. Will Jenn be bringing Dylan home to meet her family? Only time will tell!

(Disney/Richard Middlesworth)

It’s easy to see what makes Grant such a catch. His smile lights up every room he walks into and is followed by his positive attitude. Grant is a mama’s boy who loves poetry and reading, and says he’s here to find the love of his life.

The former pro basketball player is passionate about his new career as a day trader and hopes to be able to provide for his future family.

When Grant isn’t hustling at his job, he loves watching the Lakers, going bowling, and singing his heart out at karaoke.

After his last long-term relationship didn’t work out, Grant is excited for the chance to fall in love again and can’t wait for his Bachelorette journey to begin.

(Disney/Richard Middlesworth)

Hakeem is an energetic guy with a big personality. He is ready to find someone to bring home to meet his big Jamaican family and introduce his favorite parts of his culture, like Jamaican food.

Hakeem is funny, outgoing and honest, and loves planning cheesy romantic dates for his partner.

He worked hard to get his master’s degree at Northwestern University, and when he’s not hard at work, he loves listening to reggae music and rewatching The Lion King.

While Hakeem has spent most of his life in Chicago, he hopes to move somewhere warm someday to settle down and start a family of his own.Could Jenn be the perfect match for him?

(Disney/Richard Middlesworth)

Jahaan is an extremely smart, successful guy who founded his own company and has prioritized his career throughout his 20s.

Now that this Forbes 30 Under 30 bachelor has built his empire, he is truly ready to meet a woman with whom to share it all.

The NYC local will do anything for the people he loves and finds great joy in making people feel cared for and understood. Jahaan is very close with his family and wants to start a family of his own someday with the woman of his dreams.

He hopes his future wife is outgoing, ambitious and creative. Sounds like he’s come to the right place!

(Disney/Richard Middlesworth)

Jeremy is a spontaneous, loyal and generous guy who is here to find his forever love. He has had long-term relationships in the past but has been unlucky in love ever since.

When Jeremy loves, he loves hard and enjoys coming up with creative ideas for special date nights. When he isn’t working as a real estate investor, he loves staying active, traveling the world, and spending time with his family.

He is looking for a lasting relationship where he and his partner can have great communication and share a good sense of humor. Jeremy says his love language is physical touch, and he’s hoping his future wife is ready for all the cuddles and kisses.

(Disney/Richard Middlesworth)

John is a smart, athletic stud with a heart of gold. He is fulfilling his life dream of becoming a doctor and is excited to see if he and Jenn have chemistry.

John is hoping his future wife is compassionate, honest and ambitious. He also hopes to have a big family someday, just like the family he grew up in.

While the future doctor takes his work very seriously, he’s always up for a good time, whether that’s hosting a game night, going to the movies, or playing some basketball.

John says he “lives a life of gratitude” and is truly thankful for this experience to get to meet Jenn. He’s totally a relationship guy, so let’s see if Jenn is the long-term love he’s been dreaming of!

(Disney/Richard Middlesworth)

Jonathon is really something special. With his gorgeous smile, his entrepreneurial spirit, and a loyal heart, he has it all. Jonathon is just missing his partner by his side and is ready to meet the woman of his dreams.

He’s a self-proclaimed romantic who says, “I treat every girl the same way I would want to see my mother and sister treated.” Jonathon is well-traveled, spontaneous and excited about the possibility of traveling the world with Jenn.

When the creative director isn’t working, he loves listening to Post Malone, checking out local escape rooms, and playing lacrosse with his friends. Jonathon is here to find his perfect match and hopefully return home with Jenn by his side.

(Disney/Richard Middlesworth)

This thrill-seeker is ready to find love. Kevin is an adventurous guy who loves living on the edge by going skydiving, bungee jumping and cliff diving.

Now, he’s ready to dive head first into romance as he looks for his future wife with the Bachelorette. While Kevin loves adventure, he’s also very ready to settle down and even bought a home in which to plant roots.

He hopes to build his family with the woman of his dreams in this space.

When Kevin isn’t working at his job in finance, he loves being a huge foodie by trying new restaurants and cooking up delicious meals on the barbecue. Will this be the end of Kevin’s search for love? Fingers crossed.

(Disney/Richard Middlesworth)

Marcus is a real-life superhero. The military veteran and Harvard alum is so excited to meet Jenn and hopes she’s the kind, honest, humble woman for whom he’s been searching.

Marcus is a man of humility and wants to start a life with someone who shares his core values. When he isn’t working hard toward his career and his future, Marcus loves going rock climbing with friends and grilling on a Saturday night.

Marcus has been in love before and is ready to settle down and start a family with his perfect match. He is looking forward to meeting Jenn and is hoping to find a relationship that will stand the test of time.

(Disney/Richard Middlesworth)

Get you a guy who can do it all. Marvin is the CEO of his own company, loves his family, and has a handsome smile to match.

He considers himself a romantic and is looking for a wife who has “sugar, spice and everything nice.””Open communication and strong family values are very important to Marvin.

He’s hoping to start a family soon and is ready to create a legacy with his future soulmate. Marvin loves the luxurious things in life, like always being “GQ ready,” but is also down to go camping and explore nature.

Talk about versatility! Marcus is confident his future wife is out there and is hoping it’s Jenn.

(Disney/Richard Middlesworth)

This southern boy is ready to find love. Matt’s family and friends describe him as genuine, open-minded and loyal. He is passionate about his work in his family’s insurance business and is truly ready to be “wifed-up.”

When he’s not working, Matt loves going hiking, making music, and spending time with his beloved dog, Nina.

He’s also really into meditation and hopes to find a woman who is all Zen, no drama. Matt’s dream date is exploring a museum with the woman of his dreams and talking about all the different art pieces.

His parents are still together and very much in love, so he’s looking for a love story like theirs. Hopefully Matt will go from Zen to Jenn!

(Disney/Richard Middlesworth)

Class is in session! Caleb, aka Moze, is an algebra teacher who’s ready to see if Moze + Jenn = true love. The self-proclaimed certified lover boy is charismatic, charming and serious about settling down.

Moze is extremely close to his family and hopes to have a big family of his own someday.

He’s been in long-term relationships before, so he knows he’s a great partner and is always willing to grow and improve when it comes to showing up for the person he loves. Moze’s ultimate date would be a trip to the moon, and he isn’t afraid to try freestyle rapping for his lady on a first date.

So Jenn, hope your bags are packed for a relationship that’s out of this world!

(Disney/Richard Middlesworth)

A guy like Ricky is every girl’s dream. The former pro baseball player is looking for a deep emotional connection and is tired of the superficial dating scene.

He was born and raised in Puerto Rico before moving to Florida with his family, where he lives now.

Ricky learned English as a teen by writing poetry and watching rom-com movies. He says he is always working on himself and strives to become a better person every day. Ricky’s ultimate date would be making breakfast together and watching the sunrise at the beach.

Eggs and bacon with a handsome guy like Ricky? Sounds like the perfect one-on-one to us!

(Disney/Richard Middlesworth)

Sam M. brightens every room with his dazzling smile.His tattoos and muscles might look tough on the outside, but Sam M. swears he’s a total softie.

He’s always been a relationship guy and says his “ultimate dream” is to be a loving husband and father. Sam M. has been in love before and is extremely loyal when it comes to his partner. Cheating is his No. 1 deal-breaker and he is looking for a partner as loyal as he is.

When Sam M. isn’t working in contracting, he loves riding motorcycles, golfing, and watching Sons of Anarchy.

For Sam M., this journey is all about finding his forever, so here’s hoping he can find that meaningful connection with Jenn.

(Disney/Richard Middlesworth)

Sam N.’s energy is unmatched. The entrepreneur comes from a big Persian family and he hopes to meet his dream woman to welcome into his world.

Sam N.’s family is extremely important to him and so is their approval of anyone he dates. He only dates women he truly sees a future with, and he can really see a future with Jenn. Sam N. is driven and adventurous, and wants to take his future wife on thrilling dates like going zip lining.

When he’s not working, Sam N. loves watching rom-coms and spending time with his BFF, aka his dog, Wagmi. Sam N. and Wagmi are a package deal, so hopefully Jenn is ready for some puppy love!

(Disney/Richard Middlesworth)

Spencer is a glass-half-full kind of guy. He oozes positivity in everything he does, from spending time with his family to running his own businesses.

The entrepreneur’s work is centered on pets and inspired by his adorable dog, Roux. When Spencer isn’t working, he loves running, playing Catan with his friends, and traveling.

Spencer is used to being the wingman for his buddies, but he’s truly ready to find his person for life.

This mama’s boy is ready to leave the nest and is looking for a family-oriented woman who is optimistic, loyal, and loves his dog. Life is never boring when Spencer is around, and he plans to make the most out of every second he has with Jenn.

(Disney/Richard Middlesworth)

Thomas N. has a heart of gold.The retirement adviser loves his work and giving back to a community that he says doesn’t get enough attention. Thomas N. comes from a big Vietnamese family and is very proud of his family’s heritage and culture.

His family has been through a lot, and he hopes to find a love as strong as what his parents have. Thomas N. is looking for a future wife who loves him for him and is ready to start a family.

When he isn’t working, he enjoys swimming, watching Guy’s Grocery Games on the Food Network, and spending time on a boat with his friends.

The little things matter just as much as the big things to Thomas N. in a relationship, and he’s ready to shower Jenn with little romantic gestures.

(Disney/Richard Middlesworth)

Tomas A. has the ultimate golden retriever energy. He’s outgoing, lovable and a total catch.

The Canadian cutie comes from a big Italian family and says his dream date night would be making homemade pizza together with his future wife.

Tomas A. is hoping to meet an adventurous woman who loves traveling and is someone he can trust. When Tomas A. isn’t helping others working as a physiotherapist, he loves playing hockey, going on runs with his running club, and watching Friends.

He’s hoping Jenn can be the Rachel to his Ross! Who could ask for anything more?