A bat landed on (and bit) Taylor Momsen on stage. Now that’s some Gossip, GIRL!

Taylor Momsen has been making headlines for her music performances since she was much younger. Young enough that her fan base was much creepier.

This time, however, it’s not the Gossip Girl alum’s planned performance that’s raising eyebrows.

A very unplanned guest star crashed the stage. The bat landed on Taylor Momsen’s thigh during her performance.

Taylor Momsen speaks onstage at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California on March 22, 2022. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

A bat landed on Taylor Momsen

Taylor Momsen and her band, The Pretty Reckless, were performing in Spain during the final week of May.

A bat landed on the singer’s thigh during the performance. At first, she didn’t even realize that it was there.

As you can see in the videos that Taylor Momsen posted to her Instagram, audience members noticed before she did.

Soon, however, Momsen was asking crew members for help. There was, after all, a bat clinging to her thigh.

Soon, the bat flew off.

“I must really be a witch,” Taylor Momsen joked to the audience about the bat visit. She had been performing the song, “Witches Burn,” during the incident. Very serendipitous.

Taylor Momsen attends the Frederick Anderson show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Prince George Ballroom on February 15, 2023. (Photo Credit: Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

The bat did end up biting Taylor Momsen

Taking to her Instagram caption, Taylor Momsen admitted that she’d had “no idea” that the bat was on her leg.

She didn’t learn about it “until the incredible crowd kept screaming and pointing.”

Momsen then shared of the bat: “He was cute, but yes he bit me.”

In this spring 2024 caption, Taylor Momsen detailed her on-stage encounter with a bat while performing in Spain. (Image Credit: Instagram)

As you might have guessed, she will spend the next two weeks undergoing rabies shots. Though not all wild animal bites involve rabies (in fact, biting can be a normal panic response in a small, disoriented mammal), it is an important precaution.

Wild bats seldom want to land on humans, let alone bite us. Bats want to eat insects or fruit while avoiding predators. Humans are apex predators that dwarf the small, flying mammals.

Rabies could drive a wild animal to approach a human and bite. However, the deafening sounds of a music performance could disorient a bat’s sonar, prompting the lil’ fella to land wherever he can.

Taylor Momsen performs onstage during A GRAMMY Salute to The Beach Boys at Dolby Theatre on February 08, 2023. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

No bats allowed

Taylor Momsen was sure to thank the staff at the hospital. She also gave a shoutout to the crew.

Taking to Instagram, she acknowledged the AC/DC stage crew (she has been opening for their show) for their sense of humor. The crew had put up a “no bats” sign.

That won’t stop the bat unless it can read. But it certainly brought a smile to Taylor Momsen’s face. She’ll need that sense of humor as she continues to receive preventative rabies treatments.