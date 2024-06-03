Larry Allen Cause of Death: All-Time Great NFL Star Dead at 52

Tragic and shocking news today out of the professional sports world:

Larry Allen, considered by man to be the greatest offensive lineman in National Football League history, passed away on June 2 while on vacation with his family.

He was 52 years old.

Larry Allen becomes emotional after being elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Press Conference at the New Orleans Convention Center on February 2, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Said the Dallas Cowboys on Monday in response to this tragedy:

“Larry, known for his great athleticism and incredible strength, was one of the most respected, accomplished offensive linemen to ever play in the NFL.

“His versatility and dependability were also signature parts of his career.

“Through that, he continued to serve as inspiration for many other players, defining what it meant to be a great teammate, competitor and winner.”

49ers defensive end Marques Douglas is stopped at the line by Dallas guard Larry Allen late in the game as the Dallas Cowboys defeated the San Francisco 49ers by a score of 34 to 31 at Monster Park, San Francisco, California, September 25, 2005. (Photo by Robert B. Stanton/NFLPhotoLibrary)

Allen was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013.

He was an 11-time Pro Bowl selection who played a dozen seasons with the Cowboys and then two final seasons with the San Francisco 49ers.

A second round draft pick in 1994 out of Sonoma State, Allen won the Super Bowl with Dallas in 1995.

He played right tackle, right guard and left tackle — protecting such star quarterbacks as Troy Aikman and Tony Romo — but mostly starred at left guard and was named to the All-Decade team for the 2000s.

Larry Allen talks with Mackenzy Bernadeau #73 of the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on October 19, 2014 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Concluded the Cowboys in the team’s message this morning:

“He was deeply loved and cared for by his wife, Janelle — whom he referred to as his heart and soul — his daughters Jayla and Lariana and son, Larry III.

“The Jones family and the Cowboys extend their deepest condolences, thoughts and prayers to the Allen family and grieve along with the many other friends and Cowboys teammates that also loved Larry.”

No cause of death has been announced at this time.

We send our condolences to the friends, family members and loved ones of Larry Allen. May he rest in peace.