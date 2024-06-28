Lizzy Musi Cause of Death: Street Outlaws Star Dead at 33

Sad news this week out of the entertainment industry:

Lizzy Musi, a main cast member on the reality show Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings, has passed away after being diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer.

She was 33 years old.

Our heart goes out to the loved ones of Lizzy Musi. She has passed away at the age of 33. (Instagram)

The tragedy was confirmed via Facebook late Thursday when her dad, Pat Musi, wrote the following:

“Surrounded by her Family, in the comfort of her own home, Lizzy was called to heaven at 11:25pm tonight.

“Thank you for all the prayers and support throughout her battle. At this time, the family would like to have time to process, grief [sic] and make arrangements in peace.

“We will give an update as soon as we have information to share.”

Lizzy rose to small screen on No Prep Kings, the Discovery Channel spin-off of 2018’s drag racing series Street Outlaws.

It chronicled street racers who competed on challenging terrain that had never been raced on before.

Lizzy Musi on an episode of Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings. (Discovery)

Musi first shared her cancer diagnosis in April 2023, revealing the news on Instagram.

“Hey Everyone, I haven’t been able to have much time to post due to an unexpected life change,” she wrote back then. “A few days ago I have been Diagnosed with Triple Negative Stage 4 Breast Cancer that has moved to my lymph nodes to my liver.

“I have a rough journey ahead of me. I appreciate everyone’s messages and calls.”

Two months later, Lizzy shared that she had shaved her head due to “extreme hair loss.”

“Well here is the new me….some days are tough to look in the mirror but there are days where I feel stronger than ever,” she added, sharing a picture of her new look at the time.

Lizzy starred on the aforementioned program with her father who is an eight-time PDRA Pro Street World Champion, according to his website.

The reality TV star’s death comes after Street Outlaws: Fastest in America driver Ryan Fellows died at the age of 41 after being involved in a car accident in August 2022.

Street Outlaws star Christopher “Kentucky” Ellis also died at the age of 39 in September 2020 after being found at his home in Oklahoma City.

We send our condolences to the friends, family members and loved ones of Lizzy Musi. May she rest in peace.