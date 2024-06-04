If you had Demi Moore dating a younger man on your 2024 Bingo card, you probably just won.

Following his explosive divorce and the end of of his latest fling, Joe Jonas may have found romance with an unlikely friend of a friend, who just happens to have a history of dating younger men.

Anne Hathaway and Nicole Kidman are getting away with it on-screen, but Demi is living the dream!

Demi Moore attends the “The Substance” Photocall at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 20, 2024. (Photo Credit: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

Demi Moore & Joe Jonas Linked: Is Their ‘Friendship’ Turning To Romance?

Imagine, if you will, a beautiful afternoon in France. The son is shining, the sea breeze is blowing in, and you’re enjoying a lovely lunch a celebrity hotspot.

If that hotspot was the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France and you were there during Cannes, you may have run into Demi Moore having lunch with Joe Jonas.

That’s where this all starts: the pair were photographed together last month enjoying a middle of the day bite, along with his brother, Kevin.

Demi, 61, was in town for the premiere of her movie The Substance at Cannes Film Festival. Joe, 34, made a surprise appearance at the amfAR gala, joining his other brother Nick in performing for the crowd.

Joe Jonas attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

It’s reported that when Joe started singing DNCE’s hit “Cake by the Ocean”, Demi was seen dancing with Michelle Yeoh.

Somewhere between him singing “talk to me baby,” and her busting a move, they apparently were introduced properly – and a spark took off from there.

Now, Page Six, who first published the photos of their lunch date as conflicting sources. One insider told the outlet that things were already getting romantic, while another insisted they were just friends.

“Demi and Joe have struck up a friendship. They have mutual friends and they bonded,” the source insisted.

Friends To More-Than-Friends

So, we’ll have to wait and see if this turns into a budding romance for real. And in truth, it might be too soon for Joe. He literally JUST broke up with his most recent girlfriend, Stormi Bree.

And let’s be honest – she was the rebound to his marriage with Sophie Turner, which came to end last September and has been all about the drama ever since.

Meanwhile, Demi has not dated seriously since her divorce from her husband, Ashton Kutcher, in 2011. Another younger man, the pair were married for six years before things fizzled out.

These days, she’s mostly seen hanging with her 3 kids and her second husband Bruce Willis. The father of all her children, Bruce is suffering from frontotemporal dementia and has had his whole, extended family by his side every step of his health journey.