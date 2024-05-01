The competition has a fierce competitor in season 11 of The Masked Singer in Gumball, but who is under the mask?

After the premiere episode of the new season, another group of clandestine celebrities performed for the judges during the Wizard of Oz themed show.

Meet Gumball, a front runner for ‘The Masked Singer’ season 11! (Michael Becker / FOX. ©2024 FOX Media LLC.)

The episode featured all new contestants who did not compete in the first episode, so it was the first time fans met Gumball. With a deep, soulful voice and a flare for pop music, Gumball became an instant favorite for the judges and fans and has been wow’ing all season!

But who is under the mask? Let’s discuss!

Who Is The Gumball on ‘Masked Singer’?!

The identity of Gumball remains a mystery – that is kind of the point of the show – but there are some clues to his identity, as well as some very well thought out theories.

And that’s where we’ll start: the celeb singing his way through some of the biggest hits in that crazy getup is identified as a man.

In his first performance for the judges, he say a mashup of the Wizard of Oz song “If I Only Had a Heart” and the busting bop “Heartbeat Song” by Kelly Clarkson.

Immediately, the judges were impressed. “I’ve got the chills,” Jenny McCarthy proclaimed. “He’s got a boy band vibe,” Ken Jeong proclaimed, with new judge Rita Ora agreeing wholeheartedly.

Across all of Gumball’s performances to date, the panelists have guessed that Gumball might be everyone from Chace Crawford to Kevin Jonas to Derek Hough. Some of the wildest guesses have actually been Jamie Dornan and Aaron Taylor Johnson – which, like, can you IMAGINE?!

Whether they are right or not, remains to be seen – though if it is a boy bander, they were massively hindered by the costume. There was zero dancing to be done with the robotic bulk of a thing that he was wearing!

While the judges had their own guesses, fans think they have cracked the code on Gumball’s identity without their input!

Who Is Gumball? Hints, Clues & Guesses

As a clear frontrunner, it’s obvious that Gumball wouldn’t be unmasked in their first episode, and has so far made it all the way quarter finals. On May 1, they faced off against The Beets and Seal (the costume, not Heidi Klum’s ex.)

Here are the top guesses from the fans on Gumball’s identity!

Skylar Astin

Skylar Astin attends the grand opening of Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada. ((Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images))

A pitch perfect pick to be sure, some fans are sure that underneath all the gumballs and robotics is the beating heart of one Skylar Astin. With a distinct Broadway voice and a love of pop music, he’s a solid guess. Plus, the former Barden Treblemaker knows his way around a mashup.

Still, from what we’ve heard so far, if it is Skylar, he’s holding back his signature belt. Dude has a terrific command of the high notes, and once he’s got a song that features them, we’ll know for sure.

Kevin McHale

Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz attend the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada. ((Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images))

Now this guess fills us with Glee! The Masked Singer is no stranger to inviting old members of the New Directions back to Fox. Amber Riley was revealed to be The Harp – and won! – in season 8. Could one of her pals be under the gumball machine?

There are some definite hints that this could be the case. For one, like Skylar, Kevin has a background in deftly handling mashup songs. Glee was known for them! For another, the vocal range showcased in the first performances is right on track fro Kevin.

Go back and listen to him belt out ‘Stronger’ by Britney Spears in season 2 of Glee and see if you don’t agree!

Jeremey Jordan

Jeremy Jordan attends the New York screening of “Spinning Gold” on March 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Now, this is an interesting guess for a lot of reasons.

Firstly, Jeremy Jordan, while a treasured Broadway babe, isn’t as well known by pop culture lovers who haven’t see Smash or Newsies. Most know him from CW’s Supergirl, and he didn’t sing that much in the show.

Second, like Skylar, if Jeremy is hiding under the color globes, he’s hiding his trademark vocal stylings that would give him away. Granted, it’s only the first week, but Jeremy’s high G-sharp is unmistakeable, and if you don’t know that we’re talking about, listen to “Santa Fe” and educate yourself!

