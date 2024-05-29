Ben Napier Weight Loss: ‘Home Town’ Star Details How & Why He Lost 95 …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Ben Napier stunned HGTV viewers with his weight loss. 95 pounds is a lot to lose.

When it comes to people on television, some weight loss journeys are more controversial than others.

For Home Town star Ben Napier, it was just what he wanted to do at this stage in his life.

Now, he and wife Erin Napier are celebrating the results.

Speaking to Home Town viewers, stars Ben Napier and Erin Napier discuss their recent purchase. (Image Credit: HGTV)

Ben Napier had a 95 pound weight loss

In November of 2023, Home Town stars Ben Napier and Erin Napier spoke to Entertainment Tonight on how and why Ben lost weight.

“We’re all trying to be healthier and trying to live better and trying to live longer,” Ben summarized at the time.

He explained that it began very simply: “I started just [because I knew] I needed to take some weight off.”

Parents Ben Napier and Erin Napier walk on their rural property on Home Town. (Image Credit: HGTV)

However, Ben recalled one embarrassing moment that drove him to double down on his efforts.

“And then we did an interview… and my shirt wouldn’t stay buttoned,” Ben recalled. From context, it sounds like he doesn’t mean this in a sexy way.

“And I was like, ‘Oh, that’s a bad look. That is a bad thing,'” Ben described. “I was already working [on my weight] and then that jumpstarted it.”

Then came the question of the ‘Home Town’ star’s blood pressure

According to Ben, the next year, Ben was already continuing his health journey when his doctor wanted to put him on a blood pressure medication.

“I was like, ‘I’m too young.’ At the time I wasn’t even 40,” Ben explained.

He then continued: “So I said, ‘Let me see if we can drop it by losing weight.'”

That is not always possible. There are very slender people with high blood pressure and very large people with perfect blood pressure. Size and health are, after all, not synonyms.

Erin Napier gleefully praised: “His blood pressure is perfect! It is the sexiest thing.”

It’s unclear whether the weight loss itself transformed his blood pressure, or whether the habits that he cultivated to lose weight also prompted the fall in his blood pressure.

The secret to Ben Napier’s weight loss? Part of it’s ‘girl dinner’

Erin detailed that Ben set up a home gym. He also adjusted his eating habits pretty drastically.

“I like only eat ‘girl dinner,’ which is basically crackers for two meals a day. I just crave crackers and maybe a little cheese, charcuterie, a little fruit, maybe a crunchy carrot,” Erin explained.

She added: “Ben just basically adopted eating the way I was eating. He has one big meal. He eats a good, healthy, big lunch… Last night for supper he ate some dates. He’s obsessed with dates!”

‘I want him to live forever’

Erin was beaming with pride during the interview.

“I want him to live forever,” she expressed. “That’s what I care about.”

Immortality is a worthy goal. Of course, no amount of diet or exercise can bring that about. But while we’d welcome Erin thoughts on eternal life through transhumanism, it’s possible that she was being hyperbolic.

What matters is that she loves her husband. A lot.