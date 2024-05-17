Where is Amy Winehouse’s husband today? It’s a question many fans are asking following the release of the singer’s biopic, “Back to Black.”

Amy and Blake Fielder-Civil first met at a pub in 2005, before getting married on a whim during a trip to Miami, Florida in 2007. Unfortunately, the marriage fizzled out after just two years. Amy and Blake were divorced in 2009. The tumultuous relationship is now a focus in “Back to Black,” the latest biopic about the late singer.

Thirteen years after Amy’s tragic fatal alcohol poisoning on July 23, 2011, Blake, now 42 and a father of two, has managed to move on.

Amy Winehouse and husband Blake Fielder-Civil watch the show at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2007. (Photo by Getty Images for MTV)

Blake Fielder-Civil’s Post-Amy Winehouse Love Life

Blake met his next partner, Sarah Aspin, while they were in rehab together in late 2009. The pair had a son together, Jack, in May 2011, making Blake a father. They later welcomed a second child, daughter Lola Jade, in April 2013.

Blake and Sarah were reportedly married and divorced, though actual dates have been kept private making it difficult to piece together a timeline of their relationship.

In August 2012, one year after Amy’s untimely death, Blake was found choking in bed by Sarah, as originally reported by The Guardian. Blake was put in a medically induced coma after suffering multiple organ failure.

At the time, Sarah alleged that Blake must have ingested an “illicit” substance during a night out drinking with friends.

Thankfully, Blake recovered from the terrifying incident and claimed he has been sober “for years” as recently as April 2024.

As for romantic relationships, Amy’s ex-husband was reported to be engaged once again, this time to singer Bay Wright in June 2021. It is unclear if the couple are still together or if they ever ended up tying the knot.

performs during day 1 of the Coachella Music Festival held at the Empire Polo Field on April 27, 2007 in Indio, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images)

Blake Fielder-Civil Still Fond of Amy Winehouse

One thing Blake hasn’t kept from the public is how he feels about his late ex-wife, Amy, and their on-again/off-again relationship.

“I loved Amy very much and she loved me too,” he told Good Morning Britain while holding back tears during a live interview in April 2024. “If there was anything that could bring her back…”

Blake has also admitted that he would always “carry a burden of guilt” for allegedly introducing Amy to drugs during their headline-making relationship.

“For me, personally, I’ve needed to stop carrying that cross on my own,” Blake told host Ben Shephard in September 2023. “I’ve carried that burden myself for over 10 years.”

He added, “I was a twenty-something-year-old drug addict. So I had absolutely no idea how to make myself clean, let alone somebody else who was a big cog in a machine for a record label, and there were vested interests in Amy carrying on performing.”

As for having a relationship with any of Amy’s family, Blake has made it very clear he would like to make amends with them — especially the late singer’s father, Mitch Winehouse.

“We don’t need to be best friends but I wouldn’t mind having a conversation,” Blake said in April 2024. It is yet to be seen if Mitch, or any of the Winehouse family, will take her ex-husband up on his offer.

Amy Winehouse and Blake Fielder-Civil arrive to the 2007 MTV Movie Awards held at the Gibson Amphitheatre on June 3, 2007 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

The Fight for Amy Winehouse’s $4 Million Estate

When Amy died unexpectedly in 2011, she was worth an estimated $4 million. Her sophomore album, also titled “Back to Black,” went double platinum in under a year. Unfortunately, at 27 years old, Amy did not have a will set up for her newfound fame and fortune.

Per British law, a person’s inheritance is distributed among their parents, spouse and children. Amy and Blake’s divorced two years prior to her death and did not have any children together, which left Amy’s father, Mitch Winehouse, as the estate’s sole inheritor.

However, Blake filed a $1.4 million lawsuit against Mitch demanding not only a lump sum payout but also a monthly allowance, according to Fox News. Blake claimed he had a right to the money because he was with Amy for six years, including their marriage from 2007 to 2009, during which her music made her an international celebrity.

The lawsuit was unsuccessful.

Amy Winehouse’s Ex-Husband Defends New Biopic

Blake recently revealed that he has watched “Back to Black,” directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson. Despite reviews suggesting the film gave a “sympathetic” portrayal to Amy’s ex, Blake disagrees.

In fact, he called the viewing experience “therapeutic.”

“Not in a sense of being let off the hook or whitewashed, as [has] been alluded to,” Blake told Good Morning Britain, “just in a sense of it wasn’t all about addiction.”

Jack O’Connell, the actor who plays Blake on screen, has also spoken out to defend his portrayal of the former producer.

“I think it’s a very easy narrative to spin. Just to point to one baddie and boo him and just f–king tear him apart publicly,” the British actor told Newsweek.